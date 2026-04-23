A local woman gave South Africans a humorous look into the private lives of employers as seen through the eyes of their domestic worker staff

The video shared on TikTok left viewers feeling entertained as workers shared candid stories about lazy cooks and demanding oumas

Viewers reacted with a mix of laughter and relatability, with many praising the workers for their honesty and comedic timing

A domestic worker hilariously outed her boss for being too lazy to cook anything but store-bought meals. Image: @marilizenel1

Source: TikTok

A woman from the Gauteng Province shone the spotlight on South African households, proving that nobody knows a family secret better than the people who run their homes.

The video was shared by TikTok user @marilizene11 on 22 April 2026, and has since racked up thousands of views, with many comments amused users.

In the segment titled “Straat Stories,” many workers were interviewed about their day-to-day experiences on the job. One domestic worker didn’t hold back, playfully labelling her employer as lazy because she refused to cook and relied on Woolworths meals.

Spilling the tea on South African Suburbs

Another worker hilariously complained to TikTok user @marilizene11 about a grandmother who insists on having her water jug filled constantly. A gardener expressed his exhaustion over a boss who makes him move a birdcage back and forth every single week.

Watch the hilarious TikTok video below:

SA reacts to the workers’ confessions

The clip gained traction with social media users expressing their amusement at the stories. The gardener’s hilarious story about the birdcage had some viewers finding it hard to believe. Some viewers noted that the stories captured the unique and deeply connected relationship between employers and their domestic staff. Others wondered what the employers would say about their staff if they were asked the same question.

One gardener’s dramatic story about moving a birdcage left viewers in stitches. Image: Ninthgrid

Source: UGC

User @Kelsley J Parker shared:

"Listen, I would say don't tell my neighbours my stories. OMG, you are like the final boss of neighbourhood spies 😂."

User @🩵Mallaq🩵 said:

"Oh, die hok van die voëltjie (Oh, the bird's cage). Klink soos daar by my (sounds like it to me)😝🤣."

User @Liz@-m@ri commented:

"Wonder wat gaan die werkgewers sê as hulle dieselfde vraag gevra word oor die wat vir hulle werk neh (I wonder what employers will say if they are asked the same question about those who work for them)."

User @Avia'90 added:

"Ek soek nog van hierdie (I'm looking for more of these)!"

User @Hannetjie shared:

"Myne dra so bietjie vir bietjie weg! Doen al hoe minder werk (Mine is wearing away little by little! Doing less and less work)."

User @Ray_light_sun said:

"Interesting. Love the content 😂."

3 Briefly News articles about domestic workers

A content creator and stay-at-home mother shared insights into maintaining a positive relationship with her household employee, sparking an online debate about how domestic workers are treated by employees.

A woman detailed how her helper took her car without permission, got into an accident, and injured her child, who was in the car with her, leaving Mzansi in awe.

A South African woman travelled to Zimbabwe to visit her domestic helper’s family, sharing a heartwarming video of her struggle to learn the Shona language, leaving many social media users touched.

Source: Briefly News