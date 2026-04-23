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“Love the Content”: Domestic Workers Make Funny Confessions About Bosses, SA Entertained
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“Love the Content”: Domestic Workers Make Funny Confessions About Bosses, SA Entertained

by  Bongiwe Mati
3 min read
  • A local woman gave South Africans a humorous look into the private lives of employers as seen through the eyes of their domestic worker staff
  • The video shared on TikTok left viewers feeling entertained as workers shared candid stories about lazy cooks and demanding oumas
  • Viewers reacted with a mix of laughter and relatability, with many praising the workers for their honesty and comedic timing

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The "Straat Stories" video was viewed by many users who loved the content
A domestic worker hilariously outed her boss for being too lazy to cook anything but store-bought meals. Image: @marilizenel1
Source: TikTok

A woman from the Gauteng Province shone the spotlight on South African households, proving that nobody knows a family secret better than the people who run their homes.

The video was shared by TikTok user @marilizene11 on 22 April 2026, and has since racked up thousands of views, with many comments amused users.

In the segment titled “Straat Stories,” many workers were interviewed about their day-to-day experiences on the job. One domestic worker didn’t hold back, playfully labelling her employer as lazy because she refused to cook and relied on Woolworths meals.

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Another worker hilariously complained to TikTok user @marilizene11 about a grandmother who insists on having her water jug filled constantly. A gardener expressed his exhaustion over a boss who makes him move a birdcage back and forth every single week.

Watch the hilarious TikTok video below:

SA reacts to the workers’ confessions

The clip gained traction with social media users expressing their amusement at the stories. The gardener’s hilarious story about the birdcage had some viewers finding it hard to believe. Some viewers noted that the stories captured the unique and deeply connected relationship between employers and their domestic staff. Others wondered what the employers would say about their staff if they were asked the same question.

While many shared funny complaints, some workers praised their employers for being very kind
One gardener’s dramatic story about moving a birdcage left viewers in stitches. Image: Ninthgrid
Source: UGC

User @Kelsley J Parker shared:

"Listen, I would say don't tell my neighbours my stories. OMG, you are like the final boss of neighbourhood spies 😂."

User @🩵Mallaq🩵 said:

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"Oh, die hok van die voëltjie (Oh, the bird's cage). Klink soos daar by my (sounds like it to me)😝🤣."

User @Liz@-m@ri commented:

"Wonder wat gaan die werkgewers sê as hulle dieselfde vraag gevra word oor die wat vir hulle werk neh (I wonder what employers will say if they are asked the same question about those who work for them)."

User @Avia'90 added:

"Ek soek nog van hierdie (I'm looking for more of these)!"

User @Hannetjie shared:

"Myne dra so bietjie vir bietjie weg! Doen al hoe minder werk (Mine is wearing away little by little! Doing less and less work)."

User @Ray_light_sun said:

"Interesting. Love the content 😂."

3 Briefly News articles about domestic workers

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Bongiwe Mati avatar

Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za

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