KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli has visited the heavily affected Shelly Centre in Margate in KwaZulu-Natal

The Central Business District (CBD) of Margate on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast experienced extensive flooding following heavy rain in the area

Homes in Palm Beach and Port Shepstone have reportedly been affected by floodwaters

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli visited the Shelley Centre in Margate. Image: ZANewsFlash/X

Source: Twitter

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli visited the Shelley Centre in Margate, which was severely affected by Sunday’s, 21 December 2025, flooding.

What did Ntuli say?

Addressing the media, the Premier said that this is an unfortunate incident caused by heavy rains in the province. He said that it has been confirmed that one person lost their life in the floods. The Premier said that authorities are still searching for an individual who drowned.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Ntuli stated that properties are being damaged and businesses are heavily affected by the floods. He said that businesses are being affected for the second time. Ntuli added that municipalities have disaster management efforts in place to try and repair past damages. The repairs were recently completed, but will now have to be done again. He said that the government is going to assess the damage and will find ways to prevent this from happening again.

The popular Shelley Beach Centre was affected by the flooding, with videos showing shop owners attempting to clear water from floors and walkways. Nearby, homes in Palm Beach and Port Shepstone were reportedly inundated. Heavy rain and flooding have also been reported in other parts of the province, including Port Edward on the south coast, Empangeni on the North Coast, and Pietermaritzburg in the Midlands.

The popular Shelley Beach Centre was also affected by flooding. Image: Abramjee/X

Source: Getty Images

Similar stories reported by Briefly News

In a separate report, Briefly News stated that severe storms hit parts of Tshwane over the weekend, causing widespread flooding that disrupted transport routes and inundated residential areas. Emergency services reported a surge in calls related to the extreme weather, as rising water levels affected roads and homes across the city. Tshwane Emergency Services spokesperson Nana Radebe-Kgiba said flooding incidents were recorded in several areas, including Centurion, Temba, Hammanskraal, and Olievenhoutbosch.

A critical recovery operation is underway in New Hanover, KwaZulu-Natal, after heavy rains caused severe flooding that left three people missing. The incident occurred on Sunday, 23 November 2025, in the uMshwathi Local Municipality. Authorities confirmed that those swept away included a 20-year-old woman, a 40-year-old woman, and a 30-year-old man, with two of the missing individuals reported to be foreign nationals.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued a Yellow Level 2 warning for 11 March 2025, cautioning that heavy rainfall could trigger flooding in several provinces, including Gauteng, North West, Free State, and Mpumalanga. According to updates posted on SAWS’ official Facebook page, much of the country faces a 30% to 60% chance of rain. In addition, Limpopo, KwaZulu-Natal, and Mpumalanga are expected to experience scattered thundershowers and intermittent rainfall throughout the day.

5 bodies recovered in KZN flooding

In a related article, Briefly News reported that KwaZulu-Natal's disaster management recovered five bodies that had been washed away during the recent heavy flooding in the province.

The victims were swept away in Lamontville. Three of the victims were children, while two of them were elderly members of society. The eThekwini Municipality said it would assist with their burials.

Source: Briefly News