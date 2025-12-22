Three people are missing after the vehicle they were travelling in was washed away on Longacres Drive in Amanzimtoti

Authorities continue to search for three individuals after heavy rain lashed the south coast of KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday, 21 December 2025

A severe storm hit parts of the south coast and inland areas, causing flooded roads and waterlogged shopping centres

Three people are missing after the vehicle they were travelling in was washed away. Image:AlsParamedics/X

Three people remain missing after the vehicle they were travelling in was swept away on Longacres Drive in Amanzimtoti, south of Durban, on Sunday night, 21 December 2025.

Heavy rain battered KwaZulu-Natal

The search continues as heavy rain battered KwaZulu-Natal’s south coast, leaving widespread disruption in its wake. The storms affected both coastal and inland areas, flooding roads and shopping centres. Margate was among the hardest-hit towns, with social media footage showing parts of the Shelley Centre in Shelly Beach submerged under water. By Sunday afternoon, 21 December, several roads in and around Margate were reported to be underwater, according to messages and videos circulating in local community groups.

Empangeni also recorded heavy rainfall and flooding, impacting roads and local infrastructure. Authorities have issued warnings across most parts of the province. An orange level 5 alert remains in effect for disruptive rain, indicating the potential for flooding of roads, settlements, low-lying bridges, and other vulnerable areas. A yellow level 4 warning has been issued for heavy downpours, while a separate yellow level 4 alert for severe thunderstorms warns of lightning, strong winds, and small hail in populated areas.

Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli noted that the floods have caused significant damage to both properties and businesses. Image: ZANewsflash/X

KZN Premier Ntuli visited the affected regions

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli visited the affected regions on Monday, 22 December 2025, to assess the damage and coordinate response efforts. Ntuli visited the Ray Nkonyeni Local Municipality to assess storm damage and offer support to affected families. He also commended emergency services personnel for working tirelessly to locate and rescue the missing individuals.

Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli noted that the floods have caused significant damage to both properties and businesses, many of which are being affected for a second time. He highlighted that municipalities had previously completed disaster management repairs, but these efforts will now need to be repeated. Ntuli said the government plans to assess the full extent of the damage and implement measures to reduce the risk of future flooding.

5 bodies recovered in KZN flooding

In a related article, Briefly News reported that KwaZulu-Natal's disaster management recovered five bodies that had been washed away during the recent heavy flooding in the province.

The victims were swept away in Lamontville. Three of the victims were children, while two of them were elderly members of society. The eThekwini Municipality said it would assist with their burials. Officials have been busy throughout the night as rain continued to batter the area.

