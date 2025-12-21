Tshwane Roads and Homes Affected as Weekend Storms Trigger Flooding

Parts of Tshwane experienced significant disruption after severe thunderstorms swept through the area over the weekend

Tshwane Emergency Services spokesperson Nana Radebe-Kgiba said that several areas across the city reported flooding that affected roads and homes

City emergency services confirmed responding to numerous weather-related emergency calls

Severe storms swept through parts of Tshwane over the weekend, triggering flooding that disrupted transport routes and affected residential areas across the city.

The city’s emergency services confirmed they had responded to numerous storm-related emergency calls. Image: CityofJoburgZA/X

Rising water levels flooded roads

Emergency services confirmed they were inundated with weather-related calls as rising water levels flooded roads and homes in multiple locations. Tshwane Emergency Services spokesperson Nana Radebe-Kgiba said incidents were reported in areas including Centurion, Temba, Hammanskraal and Olievenhoutbosch. A landslide on the N14 highway was also among the major incidents logged. She said response teams, including disaster management units, were deployed to deal with blocked roads, traffic disruptions and flooded households. Operations focused on clearing debris, removing mud to restore access, directing traffic and assisting affected residents.

Radebe-Kgiba said that the city had received a yellow-level warning for severe thunderstorms from the South African Weather Service, prompting heightened readiness across emergency units. She warned that storms were expected to persist on Sunday, 21 December, from the morning through to late evening, bringing heavy rainfall and an increased risk of flooding. Residents and motorists were urged to take extra precautions, particularly during intense downpours. She cautioned that several roads are prone to flooding, which could result in vehicles being swept away, pose drowning risks and force households to evacuate.

She added that the municipality has identified flooding hotspots across all regions and that emergency services remain on high alert. Specialised teams continue to monitor high-risk areas and stand ready to intervene to protect lives and property as conditions evolve.

Several teams, including disaster management, were on the ground co-ordinating response efforts. Image: CityofJoburgZA/X

Source: Getty Images

