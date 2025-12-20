Three Suspected Zama Zamas Arrested as Tensions Flare in Bapong

Tensions flared in Bapong after police arrested at least three suspected illegal miners found in possession of large quantities of chrome

Frustrated residents said the arrested individuals allegedly were simply collecting leftover to support their families

Police also seized and removed more than ten excavators and other heavy mining equipment from the sites

Tensions rose in Bapong after police arrested at least three suspected illegal miners with large quantities of chrome in a community already burdened by illicit mining.

Illegal miners arrested

Frustrated residents claim the arrested individuals were simply collecting leftover ore to support their families. One community member insisted the suspects had done nothing wrong and called for their immediate release.

Police have arrested at least 13 people in recent weeks and have seized and removed more than ten excavators along with other heavy mining equipment from the affected sites. Illegal mining, often linked to zama zamas, has long been a persistent problem in the North West province.

Tolerate illegal mining

Heavy machinery has damaged homes, weakened roads, and left several properties at risk of collapsing into sinkholes. Armed groups are reportedly guarding many illegal mining sites, some of which are located in residential yards, leaving communities living in fear. Addressing the rising tensions, Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola said authorities understand the concerns of residents but cannot tolerate illegal mining. He said police remain focused on protecting communities and enforcing the law, warning that those involved in illicit activities will face the full consequences.

In Stilfontein, several miners were trapped following the collapse of shafts, prompting urgent and complex rescue operations. As of 19 December, authorities reported that five illegal miners remain trapped underground in Bapong after a shaft caved in. Rescue efforts are ongoing but are being hampered by unstable ground conditions. The Bapong community has called for the formalisation of small-scale mining to create safer livelihoods and reduce illegal operations.

