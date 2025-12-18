The South African Police Service (SAPS) is on standby to rescue illegal miners believed to be trapped in Bapong, North West

The zama zamas have taken over the town, with photos of the illicit activities going viral on social media

South Africans weighed in on the arrests and the illegal mining, with some calling for more to be done to tackle the issue

Police have arrested one illegal miner in Bapong in the North West. Image: @newsnoteSA

Source: Twitter

NORTH WEST – The South African Police Service (SAPS) remain on high alert in Bapong, North West, where illegal mining operations continue to plague the community.

Officers have already arrested 13 illegal miners in the past two weeks, with some zama zamas believed to be underground.

The latest arrest happened on 18 December 2025, as police officers were at the scene of the illicit operations in a bid to rescue or recover five illegal miners who are believed to be trapped underground still.

Authorities on standby at illicit operations

Police are currently on standby at the site of the illicit operations, as rescue efforts are expected to get underway for the men believed to be trapped underground. Officers are currently trying to close some of the shafts, which have been made by the illegal miners.

Heavy machinery, which was used in the operations, has been seized and removed from the site, and police are working hard to identify the kingpins involved.

The town of Bapong in the North West has been taken over by zama zamas. Image: @centralnewsza

Source: Twitter

National Police Commissioner says illegal mining won’t be tolerated

As videos of the illegal mining activities went viral on social media, police increased their presence, and National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola also visited the area.

The National Commissioner warned that illegal mining would not be tolerated, highlighting the serious threats to the safety, health, and livelihoods of the community.

“What is happening here is illegal and highly detrimental to the environment, including water sources, and poses a serious health and safety risk for our communities.”

General Masemola said that decisive intervention measures would be implemented to deal decisively with the activities.

He said that additional officers would be deployed on the ground, including crime intelligence operatives, members of the Hawks, detectives, and tactical units, to prevent and combat illegal mining.

South Africans react to the latest arrest

Social media users weighed in on the arrest of the illegal miner and the plans to rescue the others, sharing mixed reactions to the news.

Lera Lehong asked:

“Why not try to rescue them after Christmas? They will learn a lesson. I am sure they will, after the incident, assist the police in a campaign about how dangerous illegal mining is.”

Ernest Spondy questioned:

“Are they going to smoke them out?”

Orapeleng Rapsy Kalebe Botsime asked:

“So, what about the excavators that dig the big holes? They don't arrest the operators?”

Joseph Safuka vented:

“The zama zamas dig up the whole village, and the police arrested only one person. That's useless.”

Sfiso KB Tshabalala said:

“One person is not enough.”

Khotso Vincent Khitsane added:

“They are not trapped. They are hiding.”

