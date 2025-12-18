Limpopo authorities stopped a bus travelling from Gauteng to Malawi, near the Polokwane weighbridge, after it was found to be overloaded

Limpopo authorities stopped a 65-seater bus which was found to be carrying 117 people. Image: @PolokwaneWeekly

LIMPOPO – A bus travelling from Gauteng to Malawi has been stopped along its journey, and the driver arrested, after it was found to be overloaded.

Authorities stopped the vehicle along the N1 bypass adjacent to the Peter Mokaba Stadium on 18 December 2025.

It was stopped a short distance away from the Polokwane weighbridge after officers observed a severe overload.

How many occupants were aboard the bus?

According to authorities, the 65-seater bus had 117 occupants on board. There were 101 passengers, 15 minors, and the driver.

The bus will now remain at the Provincial Traffic Control Centre (PTCC) until the excess passengers are removed and the company pays the prescribed fine.

Members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) and Limpopo Traffic Officers also intercepted the driver who attempted to flee the scene. He was promptly arrested. Further investigations are underway into the situation.

117 people were found aboard the 65-seater bus in Limpopo. Image: @PolokwaneWeekly

Transport manager discusses the overloaded bus

Briefly News spoke to a transport manager in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), who works for a major company. The manager, who asked to remain anonymous, described the situation as unacceptable.

“It's unacceptable. The bus company is putting people's lives at risk. The driver and the operator need to be held liable,” he said. He explained that the extra weight carried would have also affected how the bus handles and brakes.

He also noted that with a seating capacity of 65 and with standing passengers, the bus would have been licensed to carry around 85 people.

How did South Africans react to the news?

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the news, with some taking a more humorous approach and others expressing concern.

Wesley Magic Nyalungu questioned:

“Imagine that bus was stopped in Polokwane. How did the bus pass the weighbridge in Mantsole?”

Xoli Mapuma stated:

“Imagine. After passing so many roadblocks.”

John Dow suggested:

“Let the bus carry on. Give it a police guard out of the country.”

Courage Mutobaya noted:

“117 times R1900 per person. That's R222,300. People are making serious money out there.”

Tshepo T-Nas Jonas asked:

“How did it drive past all the toll gates without being noticed?”

Phine-k PK Maffino stated:

“I don't think it was the first time the bus driver did that. He wouldn't take that chance, especially ka festive, never.”

Prelude Makhubela said:

“People don’t learn and they continue to allow their lives to be put at risk.”

Nolly Dee added:

“Officers prevented another accident and did well by arresting the driver.”

Other stories about overloaded vehicles

Briefly News reported that there have been numerous stories in South Africa about overloaded vehicles, and it's not just buses that are the problem.

In 2021, Mzansi was left shocked after an overloaded truck containing 106 dead bodies was found on the N2 highway.

In August 2024, a video showed a train that was overloaded to the point where security had to push people inside so the door could close.

A taxi, which is licensed to carry approximately 16 passengers, was found carrying over 30 school kids in October 2025.

