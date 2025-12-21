A KwaZulu-Natal man allegedly took his five-year-old daughter and his partner hostage on 21 December 2025

The drama unfolded in Wentworth, Durban, at a block of flats on Austerville Drive, before the drama continued in a vehicle

South Africans weighed in on the latest situation, with some weighing in on the crime rate in the Wentworth area

Police arrested one man following a hostage situation in Wentworth.

Source: Facebook

KWAZULU-NATAL – A man has been arrested after allegedly holding his family hostage in Wentworth, Durban.

The man, who is believed to be in his 40s, reportedly took a female child and his partner hostage. Law enforcement officials and ALS Paramedics were on scene, which unfolded just after 6 am on Sunday, 21 December 2025.

The incident happened in a block of flats on Austerville Drive in the Wentworth area, before the man took his partner and child and attempted to flee the area.

Man releases the child, and then his partner

Garrith Jamieson from ALS Paramedics confirmed that a man was prevented from leaving by law enforcement officials, who cordoned off the area around the block of flats. He then continued to hold them hostage inside the vehicle.

Thankfully, South African Police Service (SAPS) negotiators were able to free both the child, who is approximately five years old, and the man’s partner.

"A while ago, while on scene, we saw him release a small child into the care of the negotiators. This was followed by his partner, and then we did see that he was arrested,” Jamieson confirmed.

The hostage drama unfolded on Austerville Drive in the Wentworth area, Durban.

Source: Facebook

Residents provide more details about the incident

eNCA’s Dasen Thathiah spoke to residents of the flats who stated that the man arrived in the early hours of the morning with his daughter and a gun in his hand. After knocking on the door, he demanded to be let in, threatening to shoot himself if the woman didn’t.

He remained in the flat for approximately before he got into the car with his partner, child, the driver and another passenger. The driver and passenger were able to leave, but the hostage situation continued until negotiators were able to defuse the situation.

How did South Africans react to the news?

Social media users weighed in on the situation, with some commenting on the hostage situation and others raising concerns about crime in the area.

Kwanele Ngwane suggested:

“Ah, in Wentworth? Probably a lover’s quarrel. They’ll be back together again next week. Charges dropped.”

Zahra Maharaj stated:

“South Africa is experiencing a disturbing trend of negative news, especially around this time of year.”

Pam Govender said:

“I do not see this as a joke. No one knows what a woman goes through with silent abuse for a lifetime from a boy who thinks abuse and disrespect make them feel like they are a man.”

Cherell Samuel Wood stated:

‘Thank God they are safe.”

Nkululeko Mbatha added:

“Wentworth again, yoo, that place needs prayer.”

Mulzo Mulzo agreed:

‘There is some curse over Wentworth. True. We need to pray for Wentworth.”

