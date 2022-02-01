Five suspects allegedly committed an armed robbery in Cato Ridge and fled to uMbumbulu, where they held a family hostage

The Special Task Force and South African Police Force were called to the scene where they negotiated to rescue the family

Law enforcement officials were successful in not only getting the family released, but arresting two of the suspects

DURBAN - Earlier today (1 February) a group of five alleged robbers fled from the scene of a robbery at Cato Ridge to uMbumbulu, KwaZulu-Natal, where they gained access to a nearby house and held a family hostage.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) was called to the scene, and a hostage negotiator from the Special Task Force, who confirmed that the suspects were armed. The family who was being held hostage consists of a grandmother and two of her grandchildren.

Brigadier Jay Naicker, a SAPS spokesperson in KZN, told Briefly News that at this point, a lengthy stand-off ensued between law enforcement officials and the suspects. Finally, however, the hostage negotiator could convince those who were armed to hand over their firearms.

SAPS and Special Task Force save the day

SAPS arrested one of the suspects before they fled from the robbery, but others split up from the group in the process of fleeing the scene, SABC News reports.

According to eNCA, SAPS and the Special Task Force rescued the family from the house where they were being held hostage and arrested two suspects on the scene.

Naicker told Briefly News that the other three suspects escaped from SAPS, who are still trying to find and arrest them with the assistance of their K9 unit.

Reactions to hostage situation in KZN

@MthokoMbambo remarked:

"This country is losing the fight against crime, too many illegal guns."

@hassankihanzah said:

"Hopeful the hostages are all okay."

@K2020VK shared:

"Thank you, what a relief that they have been freed!"

@noks_khanyile remarked:

"How insane."

