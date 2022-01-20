Some of the gang of robbers that attacked and stole from Malamulele Police Station in Limpopo have been arrested

The South African Police Service says the gang has carried out multiple crimes across four districts in the Limpopo province

South Africans have raised concerns about safety and find it scary that criminals can attack police stations so brazenly and effectively

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

MALAMULELE - The South African Police Service in the village of Malamulele in Limpopo province has finally made progress after the gang of robbers stole firearms and petty cash in November 2021.

Ten people are now in police custody for allegedly carrying out the robbery. They are believed to have been involved in other crimes that took place in various districts across Limpopo.

10 people have been arrested for their involvement in the Malamulele Police Station robbery. Image: Sthembiso Mngoma

Source: Facebook

According to SABC News, they carried out crimes in the Vhembe, Mopani, Capricorn and Sekhukhune districts. In total, 100 cases have been opened against the gang, says Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, the Limpopo province police commissioner.

Hadebe says the group that is arrested belongs to a larger group and the police are still on the hunt for their accomplices.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"We arrested 10 of them and we are still looking at others as associates. So there still more outside that we still need to collect,” says Hadebe.

According to TimesLIVE, the 10 suspects that have been arrested are aged between 30 and 48 and are expected to make court appearances at magistrate's courts in Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

The suspects will be appearing in different courts because they were arrested in different provinces. Seven of the suspects were apprehended in Limpopo and the other three were nabbed just before they could blow up an ATMs in Mpumalanga.

Some of the charges they are facing include murder, attempted murder, carjackings, unlawful possession of firearms, explosives and ammunition in addition to the robbery and theft at the Malamulele Police Station.

South Africans say they no longer feel safe

On social media, some people have expressed that the thought criminals were able to rob a police station is terrifying. Some people were wondering how crooks are able to get their hands on explosives.

Here are some comments:

@rayvicani said:

"I remember this robbery, ended up in another robbery not far from the police station on the same day with R5's they took from a Limpopo police station late last year... It was scary. Our country is really destroyed, it will take more than arresting them."

@bongz4sure said:

"We are not protected. Criminals stand a high chance to hold the country hostage. Police are not well trained to protect even themselves. "

@AubreyMindy said:

"So, if they robbed the police station it means that the police ran to the community asking for help?"

@SimiloMbatha said:

"These robberies can only be done by trained personnel, where on earth does a civilian know how to assemble explosives and use such ammo."

Boipatong murderer arrested, allegedly lured 4 boys to open field before killing 2

In other SAPS-related news, Briefly News previously reported that SAPS officials in Gauteng have arrested a man, aged 40, on charges of murder and attempted murder after he lured four children to a field in Boipatong and killed two.

Two of the children were the suspect's ex-girlfriend's children and the other two were her nephews. He took them to the field on Tuesday, 18 January and tied three of the four children to trees. The fourth child escaped while the suspect was tying up another child.

According to eNCA, the escaped child begged for help and got someone to contact SAPS on his behalf. The police found the three children and found that two had been strangled to death and one required hospitalisation.

Source: Briefly News