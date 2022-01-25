A well-liked farmer in Howick, south of Durban, was found brutally killed at his residence on Monday

Police are investigating cases of murder and theft after firearms, and a laptop were stolen from the home

Social media users reacted with shock to the murder, with many lamenting the lawlessness in the country

HOWICK - South Africans have recoiled in horror following the discovery of an elderly cattle farmer who was found beaten and stabbed to death in the garden of his Lions River home outside Howick in the inland area of KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.

Hedley Brown was found tied up outside at the Misty View Farm by a worker and thought to have been murdered over the weekend, News24 reported. According to Midlands EMS's Roland Roberston, advanced life support paramedics responded to the alleged farm attack.

"When paramedics arrived, he was found tied up in the garden at the residence and declared dead at the scene shortly afterwards. Local law enforcement also attended the scene. The precise cause of death will be determined by police during their ongoing investigation," said Roberston.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said Brown had been extensively assaulted about his face and suffered two stab wounds in the back. He added that several firearms and a laptop were taken from the residence, prompting the police to open cases of murder and robbery.

TimesLIVE reported that Brown was a former Amanzimtoti resident, having made a name for himself on the local rugby circuit in the coastal town. Since then, there's been an outpouring of grief over the murder as various community role players reacted to the shocking incident.

"Our hearts bleed. We're saddened by the news that a legend of Toti rugby became a victim of another senseless farm murder over the weekend," the Amanzimtoti Rugby Club said in a Facebook post.

Locals recoil in horror

A host of South Africans gathered on social media to add their voices to the alarm surrounding the incident. Briefly News takes a look at some of the reactions below.

@Cecil Doloff Ndlanzi wrote:

"At this rate, we'd walk away with multiple gold medals if violent crimes were to be included as a sport at the Olympics."

@Modiehi Qhooba said:

"Bloody country. How long must this go on? When will we (abiding citizens) be free and live without fearing other human beings?"

@Avidesh Raghubar added:

"No such thing as farm attacks they said. Those that voted and continue to vote for this deluded leadership must accept responsibility!!"

@Ludwe Sjovu mentioned:

"In SA is so easy to kill someone because you know there is a high possibility you might not get caught or even if you get caught you only gonna spend one week in jail."

