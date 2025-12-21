A criminology expert cautioned that unlicensed and inadequately regulated taverns have become a major site of violent crime

Professor Gopal urged law enforcement agencies and relevant government departments to take decisive action against illegal alcohol outlets

The call comes in the wake of a mass shooting at a Bekkersdal tavern on the West Rand on Sunday, 21 December 2025

Police have confirmed that approximately 12 suspects arrived at the tavern in a white minibus taxi and a silver sedan. Image: SAPoliceService/X

Source: Getty Images

Concerns over the role of unregulated alcohol outlets in violent crime have intensified following a deadly shooting at a tavern in Bekkersdal on the West Rand, where nine people were killed and at least 10 others wounded early on Sunday, 21 December 2025.

Focal points for extreme violence

According to The South African, Criminology expert Professor Nirmala Gopal said incidents of this nature highlight how illegal and poorly monitored taverns are increasingly becoming focal points for extreme violence across the country. She argued that authorities can no longer ignore the risks these establishments pose to already vulnerable communities.

Gopal urged police and relevant government departments to prioritise the closure of illegal alcohol outlets, warning that failure to act continues to expose residents to danger. She said the presence of such taverns must be reassessed, particularly in an environment marked by high unemployment and escalating crime, adding that alcohol outlets, whether licensed or not, offer little benefit under current conditions.

The warning follows the attack at KwaNoxolo Tavern, where gunmen opened fire on patrons shortly after midnight. Survivors and residents described widespread panic in the aftermath, with bodies lying inside the premises and injured victims left waiting for assistance. Due to delays in emergency response, community members reportedly resorted to transporting the wounded to a nearby clinic using wheelbarrows.

Bhukwana said she woke to gunfire shortly after midnight and saw bodies lying on the floor of the tavern. Image: SAPoliceService/X

Source: Getty Images

12 suspects arrived at the tavern

Police have confirmed that roughly 12 suspects arrived at the tavern in two vehicles, a white minibus taxi and a silver sedan, before launching the attack and fleeing. Investigators have yet to establish a motive. Frustration within the community has also grown, with residents calling for stronger collaboration between police and local leadership. Some community members claim fear, intimidation and corruption discourage people from speaking out.

Violent crime specialist Mike Bolhuis said investigations have been slowed by a lack of information from the public. He noted that while community members may know what happened, fear of retaliation often prevents cooperation. He added that such attacks frequently affect poorer areas and may stem from disputes linked to vigilantism or control of territory. Police have again appealed for information, assuring the public that confidentiality will be maintained.

