Fans are calling for Naledi Aphiwe to receive media training due to her behaviour on social media

This comes after the singer reportedly lost a multi-million-rand brand deal over her unsavoury remarks about her former partner's new girlfriend

Meanwhile, others argued that the young entertainer was still a child and was allowed to make mistakes, no matter how much they affected her career

Fans want Naledi Aphiwe to receive media coaching after she lost a multi-million-rand deal. Images: naledi_aphiwe_.

Source: Instagram

Rising star Naledi Aphiwe is currently at the centre of a social media firestorm, with fans urgently calling for the singer to undergo professional media training after reportedly losing on a multi-million-rand brand deal.

The outcry follows reports that the Ngiyabonga singer's career had suffered a huge knock after she made an unsavoury and racially-charged comment about her former partner and collaborator Mawelele's new girlfriend, Basetsana "Liu Bassie" Maloka.

Briefly News reported that Naledi, who broke out in the industry after she featured in Chris Brown's song, drew heavy criticism for using the term "Shein" to mock Mawelele's partner. The derogatory comment, which targeted the woman's Asian features, was accompanied by a meme intended to further ridicule her appearance.

The post, which quickly went viral on 16 February 2026, was widely condemned by social media users who labelled the comparison xenophobic and unnecessarily cruel. Meanwhile, controversial X (formerly Twitter) user ChrisExcel102 argued that what Naledi needed was proper media training.

"This Aphiwe Naledi child must get media training on how to behave like a celebrity. The talent is there, but she’s too forward."

According to Music Pulse host Thakgi Ledwaba, the deal, which was reportedly presented by lollipop brand Stumbo, was worth nearly R5 million, with Naledi allegedly set to feature in several nationwide billboards, a major career-defining moment for the young singer.

Naledi Aphiwe reportedly lost a R5 million deal after making unsavoury remarks about her ex-partner's girlfriend. Images: naledi_aphiwe_, mawelele_.

Source: Instagram

Briefly News understands that the controversial singer addressed the missed multi-million-rand deal, alleging sabotage and alluding to possible self-harm by claiming that she was "tired and fed up."

"I hope everyone who is trying to destroy my career will be happy," she said.

While the outcry for her to do better grows, it’s clear that many fans are acting out of a place of support, wanting her to reach her full potential, even if Naledi herself seems to be her own biggest obstacle at the moment.

See ChrisExcel102's post below.

Social media wants Naledi Aphiwe to do better

Fans and critics are calling for complete accountability, arguing that Naledi Aphiwe's future depends entirely on her ability to separate her personal grievances from her public persona.

Mninikhaya18655 said:

"Anyone close to her must show her the way, or else she'll end up asking for donations just like many SA celebrities who believed the world is their ouster."

SenzoNdlanzi wrote:

"She really needs help because if she doesn't get it, this will be over."

Tee_Zee_zw added:

"Honestly, media training is a must because talent only takes you so far in this industry. Being forward is cool for a minute, but class is what actually keeps you booked. Zee Nxumalo is the perfect blueprint for how to carry yourself when the cameras are on."

Online users weighed in on the Naledi Aphiwe scandal. Image: naledi_aphiwe_.

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, others claimed that there was no saving the singer, as her patterns of online conflict suggest a deeper lack of professional discipline that no amount of coaching can fix.

Previously, the singer went viral over her apparent feud with MaWhoo and her sister, and it appears she has ignited another war that's costing her more than just followers.

sokollet_04 said:

"Naledi Aphiwe's career will end so fast because of how bad she carries herself. She will be a wasted potential!"

Bukhosi_mino wrote:

"I'm 100% sure she had mentors in her circle that want/ wanted to guide her and teach her how to handle things. Unfortunately, you can take the donkey to the river, but you can't force the donkey to drink the water."

thanduxolojinde argued:

"No media training can mould a person's character. Trust an experienced PR specialist on this. Even Brenda Fassie’s character was not moulded by media training. Your upbringing shapes who you are, there's no way around it."

On the other hand, some fans argued that the singer was just a child and was allowed to make mistakes.

Ngyaxolia_Xem said:

"She is still young, bandla."

TheDeveloperess argued:

"She is a child and a human. She’s going to make mistakes, man."

BafanaSurprise added:

"This is what happens when we don’t allow babies to be babies! Naledi is just a child!"

Robot Boii breaks silence after performance backlash

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Robot Boii's video performing at Paris Fashion Week.

After being roasted when a short clip of his Skhothane performance surfaced online, the dancer shared a full-length video of the show and received rave reactions from fans.

Source: Briefly News