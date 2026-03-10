Suleiman Carrim was questioned about the money he paid to Hangwani Morgan Maumela, the businessman linked to the Tembisa Hospital looting

Carrim, a North West businessman, explained that Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala was pressuring him into making payments to Maumela

Social media users weighed in on the claims by Carrim, sharing mixed reactions to his reasons for agreeing to make the payments

Suleiman Carrim told the Madlanga Commission why he paid Hangwani Maumela R750,000. Image: Nthabiseng Nhlapo

Source: Facebook

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG – Suleiman Carrim has told the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry that he only agreed to pay Hangwani Morgan Maumela R750,000 because he was scared.

Carrim, a North West businessman and African National Congress member, was testifying before the Commission, which is probing allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption within the criminal justice system, when he was questioned about payments made to Maumela.

Maumela, a businessman and nephew by marriage to President Cyril Ramaphosa, is linked to the looting of millions of rands from Tembisa Hospital.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Why did Carrim pay Maumela?

During his testimony, Carrim maintained that he only paid the money because he was under pressure from Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala and Maumela. He explained that he gave Matlala R10 million, under the belief that he would receive an additional R10 million over three years.

He further explained that he only received a net payment of R1.7 million after he was asked to pay Maumela R750,000. He told the Commission that Matlala insisted that he (Carrim) needed to pay Maumela money that Cat owed him.

“I said to him on numerous occasions, ‘You can do it yourself; you can pay this money. Why do you want me to pay this money?, Carrim explained.

“He said, ‘Look, you need to help me; you need to pay this money. I’m under pressure; I need to pay him this money. And that was the explanation that he gave me,” Carrim added. He stated that not only did Matala put him under pressure, but Maumela also did.

Hangwani Maumela allegedly pressured Suleiman Carrim to pay him money that Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala owed him. Image: @Mlimo02

Source: Twitter

Carrim admits that he was scared

The North West businessman also admitted to being scared after reading media reports about Maumela and Matlala.

He said he was suspicious about why he was asked to make the payment when the two could have dealt with each other directly. He added that paid at first because he wanted to stay in Matlala’s good books, so he could get back the other money owed to him.

Carrim claimed that he continued paying Maumela because he was afraid after seeing what the media was reporting about the pair.

South Africans react to Carrim’s statement

Social media users weighed in on Carrim’s claims, sharing mixed reactions to them.

TG Teegee said:

“This criminal must be taken to task. It is clear that he is part of the cartel, and unfortunately, he is using religion to avoid accountability.”

Phillip Phill Cool Mosiapoa suggested:

“Open a case.”

Chantel Fkd exclaimed:

“We are tired of interviews, Arrest and sending people to jail.”

@SEsdrasJ claimed:

“Carrim, Maumela, and Matlala were involved in an elaborate money laundering scheme and fraud.”

@15TeeJay agreed:

“This was proper money laundering between Cat/ Maumela and Carrim.”

@barckz asked:

“So, John Wick is just carrying out instructions. And if he (Carrim) is scared in such a way, what did they do to be so scared of them?”

Suleiman Carrim attempts to interdict his appearance

Briefly News reported that Suliman Carrim took the Madlanga Commission to court in an urgent bid to block a subpoena requiring him to appear.

The North West businessman was implicated in testimony linking him to alleged cartel figure Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

Carrim is set to appear before the commission on Friday, 6 February 2026, but is banking on a court to prevent that from happening.

Source: Briefly News