ActionSA has dismissed reports that police are “hunting” its Ekurhuleni mayoral candidate, Xolani Khumalo, calling the claims false and misleading

Spokesperson Lerato Ngobeni said Khumalo has been publicly campaigning and carrying out his councillor duties, making the idea of a manhunt implausible

The controversy began after a social media post suggested police were searching for Khumalo in connection with an alleged crime

Action SA has responded to allegations that Xolani Khumalo is wanted by the police. Image: @Joy_Zelda/X

ActionSA has dismissed reports circulating on social media claiming that police are “on the hunt” for the party’s Ekurhuleni mayoral candidate, Xolani Khumalo, describing the claims as unfounded and misleading.

The rumours gained traction after posts shared online suggested that Khumalo was being sought by police in connection with an alleged criminal matter.

ActionSA Dismisses Claims of Police Manhunt for Mayoral Candidate

In a telephonic conversation, Action SA Spokesperson Lerato Ngobeni said the party was not aware of any reports stating that Khumalo is wanted by the police. She further said Khumalo has been publicly campaigning while carrying out his councillor duties therefore she finds it difficult to understand how he can be said to be 'hunted' by the police.

"I am sure they can find him at his house if they wanted to," she said

Ngobeni further emphasised that ActionSA would not support or endorse any individual involved in criminal activity.

“We would not field or support a candidate who is involved in criminality or who is wanted by the police for any offence,” she said.

Social Media Post Sparks Confusion

The controversy stems from a post shared by MDN News on X, which claimed that the Katlehong police were searching for Khumalo in connection with a crime allegedly committed in December.

According to the post, Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo confirmed that an assault case had been opened, but did not identify the suspect involved. Masondo was quoted as saying,

“Unfortunately, the law does not allow police to mention the name of a suspect if there is no warrant of arrest issued.”

The claims triggered a wave of reaction on social media, with users questioning the language used in the reports and debating Khumalo’s crime-fighting methods.

Some defended the mayoral candidate, while others were critical of his approach.

Social Media reactions

@Charles_Pheto said:

"Why use words like ‘hunt’ and ‘searching for’? That implies he’s hiding or running away from the police.”

@Maanda_T stated:

“They are starting to intimidate candidates.”

@LetsoaloRant commented:

“His methods will land him in jail one day.”

@uMaster_Sandz said:

“Lol, ‘on a hunt’ as if Xolani is a fugitive. Stop writing nonsense.”

@xactly_getwitit remarked:

"It was only a matter of time."

