Ekurhuleni Mayoral Candidate Xolani Khumalo Busts Drug Dealers Selling in Church

Xolani Khumalo, Action SA's mayoral candidate, apprehended an alleged drug dealer in Ekurhuleni in Etwatwa

The alleged dealer was caught selling drugs to minors, some of whom were rushed to the hospital after consuming drug-laced products

Khumalo, known for apprehending drug dealers on television, handed the suspect over to the South African Police Service

Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, covered a range of criminal activities, including cash-in-transit heists, kidnappings, taxi violence, police investigations, police shootouts, and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

Xolani Khumalo apprehended a drug dealer in a church. Image: @XolaniKhumalo

Source: Twitter

ETWATWA, EKURHULENI — ActionSA's Ekurhuleni mayoral candidate Xolani Khumalo apprehended a drug dealer in Etwatwa who allegedly sold drug-laced baked goods to teenagers who fell ill and were rushed to the hospital.

Khumalo posted a video describing the events leading up to the drug bust on his @XolaniKhumalo_ X account. In the video, he explained that he was campaigning in Etwatwa when members of a church approached him. The church members informed him that a drug dealer was selling drugs in the church.

SAPS assists Xolani Khumalo

Khumalo was arrested with the assistance of the South African Police Service's Public Order Policing unit. Khumalo said that finding drugs at a church was heartbreaking. He said the dealer's customers are mostly young children who consume the baked goods laced with drugs. Several of the people who consumed the drugs were rushed to the hospital.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

View the X video here:

A look at Xolani Khumalo as a candidate

Khumalo, who is the host of the Moja Love TV show Sizok'thola, was announced as ActionSA's Ekuruleni mayor in October 2025. He was sworn in as a councillor on 10 November, a month after ActionSA announced him as a mayor in Ekurhuleni on 4 October 2025. The party praised Khumalo as an ethical and fearless leader prepared to tackle crime and restore basic services.

Speaking after he was announced as the mayoral candidate, Khumalo said that he was confident in the party and its leader, Herman Mashaba. He said that he did due diligence and concluded that ActionSA was the best pick for him.

Xolani Khumalo was sworn in as a mayor. Image: @XolaniKhumalo

Source: Twitter

South Africans stunned

Netizens commented on the bust and Khumalo as a politician.

AminiDada asked:

"You're going to run on an anti-drugs campaign only? What about job creation, free education, land expropriation, and nationalization?"

Nakai said:

"South Africans are easily fooled. Just because someone talked about illegal immigrants, you vote for him. Be wise, South Africans."

Otis Lawrence said:

"Government is not a TV production."

Gaba ka Ngqosini said:

"We need working cities. Foreigners and locals must be exposed. Don't let politics consume you. Do good."

Xolani Khumalo discusses job creation

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Khumalo spoke about job creation and the plans he has for boosting employment in the City of Ekurhuleni. He spoke during an interview on the radio show Power FM.

He said that Ekurhuleni was his home and that he had a lot of love for it. He said that he plans on creating employment for builders, cleaners, and security guards so the government insources the services.

Source: Briefly News