South African former Ukhozi FM radio presenter Siyabonga Mhlongo had a run-in with the law

The popular was recently found guilty of assaulting his lover, Njabulo Duma, to cause grievous bodily harm

The radio personality will be sentenced on Thursday, 27 November 2025, at Durban Magistrates' Court

Siya Mhlongo is to be sentenced in November 2025.

Source: Instagram

It seems like violence in Mzansi is far from over! Recently, the South African popular radio personality Siyabonga Mhlongo found himself in trouble with the law after he was accused of assaulting his lover last year, and now an update has been shared regarding his case.

According to Sunday World, the former Ukhozi FM presenter was found guilty of assault to cause grievous bodily harm by the Durban Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, 5 November 2025.

Mhlongo's violent altercation with his lover, Njabulo Duma, happened in August 2024, when the star allegedly accused Duma of giving other men more attention than then needed, which led him to beat and hit him with a bottle of Savanna. He was arrested and then released on R1000 bail.

When is Siyabonga's sentencing?

While Mhlongo was found guilty of assault, Magistrate Mhlonipheni Sibiya revealed that this incident took place due to excessive alcohol and that it could have been prevented.

The radio personality is set to be sentenced on Thursday, 27 November 2025, at the Durban Magistrates' Court, following his conviction. These charges against him resulted in Ukhozi FM deciding to part ways with the radio host and excluded him from this year’s line-up, which was announced in April.

Siyabonga Mhlongo was found guilty of assaulting his lover.

Source: Instagram

