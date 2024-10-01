Shebeshxt's girlfriend recently opened up about her relationship with the rapper

Kholofelo spoke about meeting the father of her child in school and how their relationship started

Her story sparked mixed reactions among netizens, with many now questioning her sudden fair complexion

Shebeshxt's girlfriend, Kholofelo, opened up about how their relationship started. Image: Shebeshxt Grave Digger Manskap

Shebeshxt's girlfriend recently spoke about how she and the rapper became an item and how she may have bricked another girl in the process.

How did Shebeshxt meet his girlfriend?

Fans recently got the 4-1-1 on Shebeshxt's relationship with his girlfriend/ manager, Kholofelo.

The pair have been together for many years and even had a child together who tragically died in one of the rapper's latest car accidents.

Kholo opened up on a livestream about how she and the rapper met, saying they were mutuals on Facebook before the romance developed:

"I knew him from Bedfordview. He was in grade seven, and I was in grade five; he's two years older than me. We were Facebook friends, and he was busy with other girls."

In a spicy twist, Kholo went on to mention how Shebe dated a girl she knew, who would often brag about their relationship, and this made her very curious:

"There was this girl in my class; he was dating her friend. This girl would talk about the cute boy courting her. I became curious and started checking on him. Whenever he texted, I'd replied.

"He would say, 'I really like you, you're so pretty, but you keep turning me down.' I kept lying and telling him that I lived in Daveyton; this was before I started grade 10."

Gossipmonger, Musa Khawula shared the video:

Mzansi weighs in on Kholofelo's story

Netizens reacted to Shebeshxt and Kholofelo's romance:

Nombulelo_Buly was entertained:

"Please, I love her."

Livhuwamini was stunned:

"Grade 5, almost 11 years old, and you had a Facebook account and a boyfriend?"

Proverbs31Aunty asked:

"Why don’t these people get married? Why do you date for so long?"

Meanwhile, others have raised the skin bleaching allegations and age-shaming Kholo:

djstago said:

"But she looks way older."

SirDavid_Dashe asked:

"Is she bleaching?"

AbednigoMonyai was curious:

"Why does she look like she bleached?"

Shebeshxt makes dramatic show entrance

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Shebeshxt's dramatic entrance at his one-man show.

The video left a bad taste in netizens' mouths, considering how the rapper lost his child.

