Shebeshxt was recently spotted at an event with his girlfriend, Kholofelo Chuene, and had tongues wagging

While many confirmed that the woman is the rapper's long-term girlfriend, others beg to differ

The pair's photo sparked a heated debate online that quickly turned south as netizens bashed the couple

Netizens threw shade at Shebeshxt and his girlfriend. Images: Shebeshxt Grave Digger Manskap

Source: Facebook

Shebeshxt and his girlfriend were spotted together at his event, which sparked a heated debate about her looks.

Shebeshxt poses with girlfriend

In the months following Shebeshxt's tragic car accident that claimed his daughter's life, the rapper is back in shape and recently hosted an event.

Coming from his anticipated one-man show, the rapper officially kicked off the premiere of his documentary and concert that offered an in-depth look into the troubled rapper's life.

In a photo shared by Twitter (X) user MDN News, Shebe is seen at his event, dressed to the nines in a tuxedo while posing beside his girlfriend, Kholofelo Chuene:

Mzansi weighs in on Shebeshxt's photo

Netizens are struggling to believe that the woman in the photo is Shebeshxt's girlfriend, saying she looked much different, while others claimed she may be older than the rapper.

Kholofelo works behind the scenes as her boyfriend's manager, which explains why they're rarely seen together in public or photos.

ThishaVitu claimed:

"She's older than him."

MalumeRichie said:

"He is dating his ancestor mos."

_officialMoss was stunned:

"She looks a bit older than him."

Meanwhile, others defended the couple against the haters:

jack_setsiba defended Kholofelo:

"A mother who buried her daughter a few months ago; she's still grieving, bathong."

ItumelengMashau said:

"The quality of this picture is bad; this girl is beautiful."

zulu_fly defended Shebeshxt:

"I think that's his mom. The girlfriend is a bit darker in complexion and smaller. This hate parade on this guy needs to stop."

Shebeshxt opens up about losing his daughter

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared a clip from Shebeshxt's documentary where he spoke about losing his daughter, Onthatile.

The rapper was involved in a car accident with his girlfriend and their little girl, who tragically became the only fatality.

Source: Briefly News