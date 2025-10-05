Xolani Khumalo Confident in ActionSA After Becoming Ekurhuleni Mayoral Candidate

ActionSA mayoral candidate for Ekurhuleni, Xolani Khumalo, said that he trusts the party and its leader, Herman Mashaba

Khumalo said that after doing thorough due diligence, he found that ActionSA is the best pick for him

Khumalo was unveiled as the mayoral candidate for Ekurhuleni on Saturday, 4 October 2025, in Tembisa

ActionSA mayoral candidate for Ekurhuleni, Xolani Khumalo, said that fighting crime has always been his passion.

What did Khumalo say?

The newly elected mayoral candidate stated that it would be best to tackle crime from a seat in government. He said that he and his team have already put a lot of work into fighting crime, but have experienced many stumble blocks.

Khumalo noted that many of the stumbling blocks were influenced by very influential people in the political and criminal space, which made it very difficult for them to work. He stated that he lost support in Gauteng, but KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner General Nhlanla Mkhwanazi was happy to work with him to fight crime.

Fighting crime in Ekurhuuleni

The mayoral candidate stated that, due to the lack of support in Gauteng, the best option to fight crime would be to become part of the government. He said that after much consideration, he decided that the only person he could trust is ActionSA leader, Herman Mashaba.

Khumalo stated that after reaching out to request help to fight crime, the ActionSA leader, Herman Mashaba, brought up the mayoral candidate position, which he gladly accepted. He said that Mashaba told him that after seeing the amount of work he has done, he is more than fit to take office in Ekurhuleni.

Khumalo vowed to advocate for Ekurhuleni residents if elected mayor in next year’s local government elections and to intensify efforts against corruption should he take office.

What did South Africans say?

South Africans shared their opinions regarding what Khumalo said.

@godwinratikwane said:

"As a mayor yo don’t have the luxury of switch off the camera, assault people and then turn back the camera."

@Cecilia_Mthwane said:

"Politicians are overrated! We need real citizens to govern this country! The time for lying politicians is over. We need to work with people who are serious about championing SA problems."

@mehlomuhle66839 said:

"He's just a celebrity, service delivery is not a television script with a happy ending, radio stations dumped that idea of recruiting social media darlings."

@cyengo86 said:

"Definitely need him to preside over the police portfolio since there will be no outright majority."

@Quinton_Mendes said:

"Like we haven't heard that slogan before. Our politicians are lazy and assume we are stupid."

@TyreMnisi said:

"His vow to crack down on drug dealers who work with some government members has already costed him chance to win."

