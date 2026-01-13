The Border Management Authority arrested two Zimbabwean nationals for allegedly facilitating the trafficking of more than 30 children into the country

The children were intercepted at the Beitbridge Port of Entry, and they were handed over to the Department of Social Development

South Africans slammed the government and called for the Zimbabwean children to be returned to their home country

BEITBRIDGE, LIMPOPO — Two Zimbabwean men were arrested on 13 January 2026 at the Beitbridge border in Limpopo for allegedly facilitating the trafficking of over 30 children across the border.

According to Eyewitness News, the children aged between four and 15 years were handed over to the Department of Social Development. The Border Management Authority's latest interception occurred a week after more than 20 minors were intercepted close to the Beitbridge border fence.

BMA's border operation

The BMA said after rescuing the children on 8 January that it was worried about the safety of children who cross the Beitbridge border into or out of South Africa. This was because while the BMA arrested 10 adults who were with the children, most of them were unsupervised.

The BMA unvocered a syndicate which charged a fee to cross the border. BMA commissioner Dr Mike Masiapato said that a syndicate known as the Goma Gomas charges R400 to facilitate a crossing at the Limpopo River. He added that the 114 that the BMA intercepted in April 2024 were Goma Goma facilitators.

South Africans weigh in

Netizens commenting on X questioned the destination of the children.

Tumelomalesa said:

"This is a serious immigration and humanitarian crisis. The government must urgently act to prevent this. There's no war in Zimbabwe that we have to be rescuing children and running after illegal immigrants everyday."

Philani Sikho said:

"They should be verified whilst they are on the Zimbabwe side!"

Sean said:

"Please make sue that they are indeed kids. Just last week we had a case where men claimed to be children to avoid going to jail."

CogniSavant asked:

"Social Development of which country? Are they being given to Zimbabwe's Social Development agency? If not, what you are reporting is the SA state enabling child trafficking and exhausting taxpayers' money. I truly hope it's not the latter."

WhatsTheLatest said:

"Our borders are just porous."

