Dr Phophi Ramathuba oversaw an operation that resulted in the arrest of several Zimbabweans who entered South Africa illegally

The Premier of Limpopo also reprimanded a minibus taxi driver who was caught transporting Zimbabweans into the country illegally

South Africans took to social media about a video of Dr Ramathuba during the operation, sharing mixed reactions to her actions

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Limpopo Premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba reprimanded Zimbabweans entering South Africa illegally. Image: @PhophiRamathuba

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

LIMPOPO – Dr Phophi Ramathuba has scolded Zimbabweans entering South Africa illegally, as the country continues to battle the scourge of illegal immigration.

Dr Ramathuba, the Premier of Limpopo, oversaw the arrest of several undocumented Zimbabwean nationals, where she expressed frustration with those helping foreign nationals enter the country. The premier made the comments during a law enforcement operation at the Groblersbrug Weighbridge in the Waterberg district on 7 January 2026.

The operation was held after a spike in undocumented migration during the festive season. Over 1,100 illegal Zimbabwean nationals were intercepted by the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) in Limpopo in one day alone.

The Border Management Authority (BMA) at the Beitbridge border post was also busy processing thousands of people entering the country. While many have entered the country legally, the BMA also intercepted 92 people who attempted to enter the country illegally on 5 January 2026.

Dr Phophi Ramathuba was on the ground at the Groblersbrug Weighbridge in the Waterberg district, where Zimbabwean migrants attempted to enter the country illegally. Image: @MDNnewss

Source: Twitter

Limpopo Premier reprimands minibus taxi driver

During the operation, law enforcement officials also stopped a minibus taxi that was transporting Zimbabwean nationals. The people aboard the taxi were unable to produce legal documents. The driver was also apprehended, and while he apologised and promised not to do it again, Dr Ramathuba showed no sympathy.

“You have broken the law; you must face the law. You are assisting people to break the law,” she said.

The premier added that an example needed to be set, because if the man was released, he would just do it again. She used the example of rapists who were given bail, saying that they just committed the crime again, and also murdered the next victim, so they would not be identified.

Dr Ramathuba also stressed that the operation was not xenophobic but aimed at upholding the law. A video of her reprimanding the driver has since sparked mixed reactions online.

Social media users divided by the premier’s actions

While some praised Dr Ramathuba for joining in on operations, others argued that it was a public relations (PR) stunt and that more needed to be done.

@mishiscash stated:

“Thank you, Premier. We need more dedicated ppl like you for this country to get back to its glorious days.”

@enock39 said:

“I like her. She's always straightforward when challenging foreigners and those who commit a crime.”

@PaulMashatile added:

“Phumani. Well done, Premier. We want people who are on the ground.”

@BuccaneerRsa said:

“Thank you, Premier. That driver is bringing in killers and thieves into our country.”

@Mntungwa123 urged:

“Just arrest the man and stop giving unnecessary lessons. This is a criminal. You are not talking to a primary school kid.”

@murasycki claimed:

“She is wasting our time as usual. Like she did with Limpopo Health.”

@lee_snookums suggested:

“And yet nothing will ever come of this. Ke PR stunt fela.”

@proletarat52439 agreed:

“Useless public stunts that do nothing for the nation. Whenever they do these things, they photograph themselves.”

@ncalu_k stated:

“She’s just doing PR now. It’s not her job to explain anything about criminality to a criminal. A simple apprehension/arrest would have sufficed.”

Illegal immigrants arrested at Beitbridge

Briefly News reported that the Border Management Authority (BMA) arrested several people who attempted to enter South Africa illegally.

With the assistance of the technology, 25 illegal migrants were spotted trying to get into South Africa illegally through the bushes on 5 January 2026.

A video also surfaced on 3 January 2026, showing Mozambican nationals pouring into the country at the Lebombo border post.

Source: Briefly News