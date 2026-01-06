The Border Management Authority (BMA) has shed light on illegal operations that take place on South African borders

He said that these operations happen on the Beitbridge Border, where illegal immigrants charge a fee to facilitate crossing into South Africa

South Africans called on the government to clamp down on the practice and berated it for not tackling the problem

Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of Current Affairs, contributed coverage of international and local social issues, including health, corruption, education, unemployment, labour, service delivery protests, and immigration in South Africa, during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

The BMA busted illegal crossing facilitators. Image: Marco Longari/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

MUSINA, LIMPOPO — The Border Management Authority (BMA) said that illegal immigrants who enter the country through the Beitbridge Border in Limpopo pay a certain fee to enter the country illegally. Its Commissioner, Dr Mike Masiapato, spoke after the BMA arrested over 3,400 people trying to cross the border in December 2025.

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika on 6 January 2026, Masiapato said that drones have assisted the BMA in doing its work. He added that the BMA established a National Border Targetting Centre where an analysis, trends, and intelligence take place. This system detected that illegal Zimbabwean immigrants avoid the Beitbridge border and try to enter the country through the Groblersbridge, where they were arrested.

Immigration syndicate charges to enter SA

Masiapato said that the BMA has also arrested the facilitator, also known as Goma Gomas. He said the Goma Gomas charge R400 to facilitate a crossing at the Limpopo River. Masiapato added that 40 people would fit in one boat. He pointed out that the 114 who were intercepted and arrested in April 2024 were Goma Goma facilitators. Two people were also arrested on 5 January 2026 for facilitating illegal border crossings.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Illegal border crossers have been arrested. Image: Marco Longari/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

South Africans demand action

Netizens commenting on social media slammed the government for inaction and called for the illegal operations to be clamped.

Sikie said:

"The army should take action, as this is an invasion. Whom are they smuggling into the country?"

John Doe said:

"SA does not actively track people inside the country after entry. The person becomes illegal only on paper, but is not physically pursued. Home Affairs, scrap the 90-day visa. It's a complete failure."

Mlando said:

"We are tired of this man who talks a lot of nonsense. Illegal immigrants are flocking to this country, but he always tells us that they arrested 25 illegal immigrants."

DeeMcD asked:

"If you know the problem, why are you not solving the problem?"

Mung asked:

"Then what is the solution? This isn't helping. Build a wall."

BMA intercepts suspected child kidnappings in Mpumalanga

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the BMA intercepted suspected child kidnapping attempts during the festive season at the Lebombo Border Post in Mpumalanga. Two women were intercepted, and over 20 children were found.

The BMA intercepted a suspect on 30 December 2025 after a child was allegedly kidnapped in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni. The suspects will appear in court.

Source: Briefly News