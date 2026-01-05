Two men were arrested near the Beitbridge Port of Entry for facilitating illegal border crossings

They attempted to flee but were quickly intercepted by the Border Management Authority (BMA) and handed over to Musina Police Station

The arrests come amid public outrage after a video surfaced showing one suspect trying to escape

Two men have been arrested and handed over to Musina Police Station after being caught facilitating illegal crossings near the Beitbridge Port of Entry.

A video circulating on social media of a suspect trying to escape has drawn public outrage.

BMA apprehends suspects

According to the Border Management Authority (BMA), the suspects were apprehended in the bushes close to the port of entry on Monday while allegedly aiding the unlawful movement of people across the border.

The men reportedly attempted to flee when officials approached, but were swiftly intercepted and detained.

They now face charges related to aiding and abetting illegal border crossings, and further investigations are underway.

Public response to the video

Social media users expressed frustration over the arrests.

@morwa_koma said:

"Can we have pit bulls there, too? They have to be scared of something because being caught and released is not enough."

@NondabaNyuswa commented:

"So, how is the bail application process going to work here? We just send them back to the bush and take R2000?"

@AngelMtimande ssaid:

"Detained in SA, will be released back to SA. What's the point?"

@Gubs_Charlie remarked:

"Let's see how long it is going to take the SAPS before they release them."

@Blacksh90139340 stated:

"Two South Africans caught facilitating illegal crossing."

BMA arrests 30 people at Beitbridge Border Post

In a separate operation, more than 30 people were arrested for attempting to enter South Africa illegally at the Beitbridge border post. The BMA, which manages the busy crossing between Zimbabwe and South Africa, processes thousands of travellers daily, the majority of whom enter the country legally. On 5 January 2026, the BMA intercepted 92 individuals trying to bypass official entry points. Using advanced technology, authorities also detected 25 people attempting to sneak through the surrounding bushes. All were apprehended before successfully crossing the border. These arrests highlight ongoing efforts by the BMA to secure the border and curb illegal migration, even as thousands continue to cross each day lawfully.

