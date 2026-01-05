Five men appeared in the Westonaria Magistrate’s Court on 5 January 2026 in connection with the Bekkersdal tavern shooting

A total of 10 people were killed when armed men opened fire on patrons of the KwaNoxolo tavern on 21 December 2025

Police are searching for five other Lesotho nationals who were arrested in connection with the shooting and later released

Five Lesotho nationals appeared in court in relation to the Bekkersdal tavern mass shooting. Image: @KayaNews (X)/ Emmanuel Croset

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG – The case against five men who were arrested in connection with the mass shooting at a Bekkersdal tavern has been postponed.

Ten people were killed when approximately 12 armed men arrived at the KwaNoxolo tavern on 21 December 2025 and opened fire on patrons. The men, who arrived in a white kombi and a silver sedan, continued to shoot even as the patrons fled the carnage.

A total of 11 people were originally arrested in connection with the shooting. One South African was arrested for allegedly harbouring the fugitives, while ten foreign nationals were arrested in connection with the shooting itself.

Why was the case postponed?

Five of the men, who are confirmed to be from Lesotho, appeared in the Westonaria Magistrate’s Court on 5 January 2026.

The matter was postponed, and the men will appear again on 22 January 2026. The postponement was granted to allow for further investigations and for an identity parade. The identity parade could not be held as key witnesses were reportedly unavailable and out of the province.

The men face multiple charges, including possession of unlicensed firearms, possession of live ammunition and contravention of the Immigration Act. All five suspects previously abandoned their bail application.

Eleven men were arrested in connection with the Bekkersdal tavern shooting, but only five appeared in court. Image: @TheTruthPanther

Source: Twitter

Why did five men appear and not 10?

Even though 10 suspects were arrested in connection with the crime, only five appeared in court.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo confirmed that the men were released after the case against them was not enrolled. A case against them was not enrolled as police were waiting for immigration statements from the Department of Home Affairs.

"If you arrest someone, they must appear in court within 48 hours. If they don't appear, they must be released. The 48 hours came before we had the statements," Colonel Masondo explained.

Police have since received the statement and are now searching for the five undocumented foreign nationals.

What you need to know about the mass shooting

Bekkersdal community blames illegal mining for the shooting

Briefly News reported that residents in Bekkersdal said the mass shooting reflected a pattern of ongoing violence.

Several residents voiced suspicions that the attackers may be linked to illegal mining activities operating in and around the area.

Residents also blamed the surge in violent crime on what they describe as inadequate police presence in the township.

Source: Briefly News