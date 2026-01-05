PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted in Limpopo on 29 December 2025

Two suspects, aged 17 and 21, were arrested in connection with the incident on 3 January 2026

South Africans are calling for justice and a reinstatement of the death penalty after the incident

LIMPOPO - A 14-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted after she had gone to a neighbour’s house to charge two mobile phones in Pfananani village, Limpopo.

What did the police say?

According to the South African Police Service in Limpopo, two suspects, aged 17 and 21, have been arrested. Police said that the suspects were arrested by the Makhado family violence, child protection and sexual offences (FCS). It is reported that the incident took place on 29 December 2025, at around 23:00.

IOL reported that the 14-year-old victim had allegedly gone to charge two mobile phones at the neighbour's house. The neighbour was reportedly busy preparing food outside and gave the victim permission to charge the phones. Police stated that while the victim was sitting in the house with the neighbour and his male friend, the two suspects entered the house.

Suspects allegedly intoxicated

It is alleged that the suspect was intoxicated and started harassing the victim before taking the cellphones into a bedroom under the pretence of charging them. The 14-year-old girl was taken to one of the bedrooms, where she was sexually assaulted by both suspects. Police said that while the incident occurred inside the house, the neighbour and his friend were reportedly outside checking on the food. After the alleged assault, the suspects reportedly fled the scene on foot.

Police confirmed that the incident was reported immediately, prompting the opening of a rape case at the local station. The case was subsequently transferred to the Makhado Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) unit. The operation led to the arrest of the two suspects in the Tshitale policing area on Saturday, 3 January 2026.

Authorities said the suspects are scheduled to appear before the Tshitale Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 5 January 2026, facing charges of rape. Police added that the investigation into the case remains ongoing.

South Africans weigh in

Social media users shared their opinions regarding the incident.

Thapelo Mkhonto said:

"Why do people just choose to do evil and horrible things like these? Yesterday, two white males were chased and bitten by taxi drivers for tossing objects from their car and hitting pedestrians who were knocking off from the restaurants in Waterfall Mall."

Tokollo Diale said:

"Limpopo is becoming a problem now."

Vui Lamor Aqui said:

"Always horrendous crimes in that region."

Catherine Pillay said:

"The death penalty should be reinstated in this country. We need justice for all."

Anthony Zaba said:

"We need the death penalty for this type of crime."

