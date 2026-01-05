The court has postponed the case of a Pakistani man accused of murdering a 16-year-old girl

The accused allegedly contacted his brother for help after the girl's body was found in his home

Social media users expressed their outrage and concern over the brutal murder and the legal implications

KLERKSDORP, NORTH WEST - The Klerksdorp Magistrate’s Court has postponed the case of a 38-year-old Pakistani man accused of killing a teenage girl, ordering that he remain behind bars following his first court appearance.

Accused of killing a teenage girl

According to IOL, North West police confirmed that Ahmad Zeeshan appeared in court on Tuesday, 30 December 2025, in connection with the death of 16-year-old Desmonica Cloete. Investigators alleged that the teenager was killed on the afternoon of Sunday, 28 December, after being strangled inside the accused’s residence.

According to the provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Sam Tselanyane, events following the incident led to the suspect’s arrest. He said Zeeshan contacted his brother and told him he was in serious trouble and required help. When the brother went to the house, he allegedly found the girl’s body lying on the bedroom floor.

Asked his brother to assist him

The police stated that the accused then asked his brother to assist him, and arrangements were initially made for Zeeshan to hide at his brother’s home. Instead, the brother reported the matter at the Jouberton police station. Officers accompanied him back to his residence, where the police immediately arrested the suspect.

The accused now faces a charge of murder as well as a charge of contravening Section 49 of the Immigration Act, 2002. The court remanded him in custody to allow him time to secure legal representation and an interpreter. He is due to return to the Klerksdorp Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, 8 January 2026. The police said the investigation into the case remains ongoing.

What did South Africans say?

Social media users shared their opinions regarding the murder.

Ian Levinson said:

"I have a question, seeing that he needed an interpreter as he obviously only speaks Urdu. How many customs officials speak fluent Urdu, which brings my next question. Is he in the country legally?"

Jabulani Tax Practitioner Malindi said:

"This is heartbreaking. A 16‑year‑old child lost her life in such a brutal way. I’m glad he’s been kept in custody — cases like this need to be handled properly, and the family deserves justice. No parent should ever have to go through this."

Mosa Pendergrass said:

"He'll get bail before the weekend."

Bracelady Sonto Ngcobo said

"My question to our government. What is this? Is it worth the money or what we receive from those countries? Where are South African children supposed to live? Who is he protecting, because it is not the South Africans who put him in power?"

Phara Lasegoli said:

"I would not be surprised if he gets bail because South African law is a joke."

