Gauteng Police Arrest Two for Murder of DJ Warras, Suspects Will Appear in Court on Christmas Eve
- Gauteng police have made a major breakthrough in investigations into the murder of Warrick 'DJ Warras' Stock
- Police initially took two people in for questioning regarding the murder of the radio host and television presenter
- The entertainment icon was gunned down outside the Zambezi Building in the Johannesburg Central Business District
Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.
GAUTENG – Two people have officially been arrested for the murder of DJ Warras. The radio host and television presenter, whose real name was Warrick Stock, was murdered outside the Zambezi Building in the Johannesburg Central Business District on 16 December 2025.
The entertainment icon was gunned down after he was approached by three men after he parked his car. He was reportedly in the area to inspect the building, which his security company was in charge of looking after.
Suspects arrested in connection with murder
Police have now confirmed that two suspects have been officially arrested for the murder. The suspects were initially taken in for questioning in relation to the murder.
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
They will be charged with the crime and are expected to appear before the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on 24 December 2025.
*This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.
Source: Briefly News
Byron Pillay (Current Affairs Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 15 years covering politics, crime and current affairs. He was also the Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za