Gauteng police have made a major breakthrough in investigations into the murder of Warrick 'DJ Warras' Stock

Police initially took two people in for questioning regarding the murder of the radio host and television presenter

The entertainment icon was gunned down outside the Zambezi Building in the Johannesburg Central Business District

Gauteng police arrested two suspects for the murder of DJ Warras. Image: Jacob Wackerhausen/ @PhilMphela (X)

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG – Two people have officially been arrested for the murder of DJ Warras. The radio host and television presenter, whose real name was Warrick Stock, was murdered outside the Zambezi Building in the Johannesburg Central Business District on 16 December 2025.

The entertainment icon was gunned down after he was approached by three men after he parked his car. He was reportedly in the area to inspect the building, which his security company was in charge of looking after.

Suspects arrested in connection with murder

Police have now confirmed that two suspects have been officially arrested for the murder. The suspects were initially taken in for questioning in relation to the murder.

They will be charged with the crime and are expected to appear before the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on 24 December 2025.

*This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

Source: Briefly News