ActionSA is preparing to go down the legal route to obtain the Independent Police Investigating Directorate’s (IPID) report into Phala Phala

The report, pertaining to the investigation into the theft of foreign currency from President Cyril Ramaphosa's farm, was marked as 'Top Secret'

South Africans weighed in on ActionSA's plans to obtain the report, sharing mixed reactions to the ongoing saga surrounding the president

ActionSA is preparing a legal challenge over IPID’s report into the Phala Phala scandal. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/ OJ Koloti

GAUTENG – ActionSA refuses to let the Phala Phala scandal just fade away.

The Phala Phala saga made headlines in 2022 after it emerged that large sums of foreign currency were stolen from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s game farm in Limpopo. The theft happened in 2020 but was never reported at the time.

Ramaphosa maintained that the money was from the sale of 20 buffalo, but the matter raised questions about possible money laundering and tax compliance.

While three people were arrested and are appearing in court over the matter, the president was cleared of any wrongdoing by Acting Public Protector Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka.

ActionSA prepares legal challenge over Phala Phala scandal

While Ramaphosa has been cleared of any wrongdoing, questions remain about the Independent Police Investigating Directorate’s (IPID) report into the matter. IPID conducted an investigation into the Phala Phala scandal, but it was marked as ‘Top Secret’.

ActionSA’s National Chairperson, Michael Beaumont, said the party was now preparing legal papers to challenge IPID’s decision.

ActionSA has been attempting to obtain the report since April 2025, but their efforts were repeatedly delayed.

ActionSA wants to obtain IPID's report on Phala Phala. Image: @IamMzilikazi

What you need to know about the Phala Phala case

South Africans debate ActionSA’s decision

Social media users weighed in on ActionSA’s plans, and while some welcomed it, others stated that nothing would come of it.

Patrick Knobel said:

“Bring it on. We need to get to know the truth here. Transparency is of vital importance, and no one is above the law.”

Des Cauvin Jacobs exclaimed:

“Good, ActionSA. Expose him.”

Marius Kritzinger claimed:

“Even if this attempt succeeds, they will alter the facts to suit themselves.”

Bobby Naidoo stated:

“This is one of the good actions by ActionSA. Go for it. The corrupt members of the ANC must be brought to justice.”

Mike Roden agreed:

“He should be prosecuted because no one is above the law.”

Charmaine Nezar Coetzee said:

“Nothing will happen to Cupcake.”

Gregory Jaftha claimed:

“No Phala Phala anymore. He learnt his lesson. He is hiding his money in Mauritius and Dubai now. All the tax havens.”

IPID blames technical issues for Phala Phala report delay

Briefly News reported that IPID blamed an email issue in June 2025 as the reason why it did not release the Phala Phala report.

Senzo Mchunu noted that the report was marked as top secret by IPID, but ActionSA requested to have it made public.

South Africans were left in disbelief at the excuse conjured up by IPID as to why it couldn't respond to ActionSA's request.

