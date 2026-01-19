Russell Vought's net worth: how rich is the Director of the United States OMB?

Russell Vought's net worth, estimated in millions, sparks curiosity amid his rise as the 44th director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) in President Trump's second administration. This conservative powerhouse built wealth through policy and consulting gigs, particularly in his roles at Heritage Action and as a Project 2025 architect.

Russell in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on June 25, 2025, in Washington, DC (L). Vought on July 17, 2025, in Washington, DC (R). Photo by Chip Somodevilla, Anna Moneymaker (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Russell Vought has an estimated net worth of $1 million from his career as a government official in the United States.

from his career as a government official in the United States. He currently serves as the director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB).

Russell Vought's annual salary as OMB Director is $250,600 , which falls under Executive Schedule Level I.

, which falls under Executive Schedule Level I. Russell Vought's Project 2025 roles included serving on the advisory board and co-authoring its policy playbook.

Russell Vought's profile summary

Full name Russell Thurlow Vought Date of birth March 26, 1976 Age 49 years old (as of January 2026) Place of birth Illinois, United States Current residence Delaware, Virginia, United States Nationality American Father Thurlow Bunyea Vought Mother Margaret Flowers Vought Siblings Six Relationship status Married Wife Michelle Vought Children Ella and Porter Education Wheaton College and George Washington University Law School Profession Government official and conservative political analyst

A look at Russell Vought's net worth and career earnings

According to The Street, Russell Vought's net worth in 2026 is estimated at $1 million. Additionally, estimates from the latest financial disclosure submitted to the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, prior to his appointment in early 2025, indicate that he is a millionaire.

The financial disclosures indicate that he has debts ranging from $1 million to $2 million from two 30-year mortgage plans. It also reveals that the government official maintains a $100,000 credit. His fortune primarily stems from his longstanding career as an American government official and political analyst.

Russell Vought at the White House on July 11, 2025, in Washington, D.C. Photo by Celal Gunes (modified by author)

Source: Original

About Russell Vought's salary

Russell Vought reportedly earns an annual salary of $253,100 from his role as the White House budget chief, which falls under Executive Schedule Level I. This is a raise from $250,600 annual salary in 2025. He also earned $542,204 in salary and bonus from his think tank, Center for Renewing America, which he founded after leaving Trump's first administration.

Everything about Russell Vought's career

Vought's career began in Washington as a legislative assistant to Senator Phil Gramm, progressing through roles such as executive director of the Republican Study Committee and policy director for the House Republican Conference. He later served as vice president of Heritage Action, the lobbying arm of the Heritage Foundation.

Russell became OMB deputy director in 2018 and later took on roles as acting and full director amid efforts to reorganise federal agencies, such as USAID and the CFPB. He advanced Donald Trump's agenda on budget cuts and executive orders, including the reclassification of civil service jobs.

Russell Vought during the House Appropriations Subcommittee in the Rayburn building on June 4, 2025. Tom Williams (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The Center for Renewing America

Vought founded the Center for Renewing America in 2021, a think tank preparing for Trump's return, and co-authored Project 2025's policy playbook for the Heritage Foundation. Since Trump's 2025 inauguration, Vought has served as the director of OMB, overseeing the dismantling of the CFPB, the merger of USAID into the State Department, and the implementation of aggressive reductions in bureaucracy.

Exploring Russell Vought's age and early background

Russell Thurlow Vought (aged 49 years old as of January 2026) was born on March 26, 1976, in Illinois, United States. His father, Thurlow Bunyea Vought, was an electrician and a Marine veteran, while his mother, Margaret Flowers Vought, worked as a public school teacher and co-founded a Christian school.

Russell grew up alongside his six siblings in a Christian household. In 1998, Vought was awarded a BA from Wheaton College in Illinois. He later earned a Juris Doctor from the George Washington University Law School in 2004.

Russell Vought in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025. Photo by Allison Robbert (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

About Russell Vought's wife and children

Russell Vought has been married twice. His first wife was Mary Grace Vought, a prominent communications strategist and former Communications Director for Senator Ron Johnson.

The duo welcomed two daughters, Ella and Porter. Porter Vought suffers from cystic fibrosis. Her father revealed this months after her birth in 2014. He said,

Our daughter, Porter Louise Vought, was born in February of this year with cystic fibrosis (CF).

On August 4, 2023, Mary filed for a divorce, and their marriage was officially annulled on August 30 in Arlington County, Virginia. Russell is currently married to Michelle Vought. The duo exchanged their vows in November 2025 in Arlington, Virginia, United States.

Russell Vought during a signing ceremony for Executive Orders at the White House on Oct 09, 2019, in Washington, DC. Photo by Jabin Botsford (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Trivia

In addition to his political career, Russell Vought serves as a deacon in the Baptist Church.

He was named to TIME's 2025 100 Most Influential list.

Vought is strongly opposed to abortion.

Wrapping up

Russell Vought's net worth, estimated at $1 million, is a testament to his successful career in the political arena. His fortune primarily stems from his roles as OMB director and think-tank leader.

