Justin Jefferson's net worth breakdown: NFL salary, jewelry, and real estate

Justin Jefferson's net worth, estimated to be $10 million, solidifies his position as the Minnesota Vikings' superstar wide receiver. From LSU's national championship glory to signing a landmark contract with the Vikings, his rise captivates fans everywhere.

Key takeaways

Justin Jefferson has an estimated net worth of $10 million.

His fortune primarily stems from his successful career as a professional football player and brand endorsements.

He listed his Minnesota home for $439,000 in 2025.

in 2025. Jefferson signed a lucrative contract extension with the Minnesota Vikings in mid-2024 valued at $140 million.

Justin Jefferson’s profile summary

Full name Justin Jamal Jefferson Gender Male Date of birth June 16, 1999 Age 26 years old (as of January 2026) Place of birth Saint Rose, Louisiana, United States Current residence Minnesota, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Height 6 feet 1 inch Weight 88 kg (approx) Father John Jefferson Mother Elaine Jefferson Siblings Jordan and Rickey Jefferson Relationship status Single Children Stella Anastasia Education Destrehan High School and Louisiana State University Profession Football player Social media Instagram YouTube

Exploring Justin Jefferson’s net worth and earnings

According to ClutchPoints, Justin Jefferson’s net worth is estimated at $10 million. His fortune primarily stems from his successful football career, lucrative brand endorsement deals, and business ventures.

About Justin Jefferson's house and cars

Justin Jefferson acquired a four-bedroom house in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota, for around $405,000 shortly after joining the Vikings. However, he listed it for $439,000.

During an interview at training camp in 2024, Jefferson explained that he is not into big mansions. He said,

I’m one person. I ain’t got no big family. I don’t need to be in no $10 million mansion. I never grew up having no big ol’ house. Maybe I’ll move on to that. Maybe not. I guess we’ll find out sooner or later.

The Vikings wide receiver owns a series of luxurious cars, including the iconic Mercedes-Maybach GLS valued at $170,000. Another of Justin Jefferson’s cars is the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupé, capped at $150,000.

During an interview, the American athlete revealed that he nicknamed his Mercedes-AMG the Batmobile. He said,

When I finally got it, it was definitely a moment of immense pride for me. I had to go all out with matte black. We call it the Batmobile.

Justin Jefferson’s necklace

Besides his on-field talent, Jefferson is known for his flashy jewellery. For instance, he reportedly owns a 14k gold and 37 VVS diamond chain, worth $1 million, made by the New York-based jeweller, Leo Frosts. The Vikings' wide receiver is described as a tooth gem aficionado, with his diamond-encrusted grill and sparkling gems on his teeth.

Career earnings and contracts

Justin Jefferson is one of the highest-paid non-QB football players in the NFL. According to Spotrac, his career earnings over his 5-year football career are estimated at $83,541,172. Below is a detailed breakdown:

Year Annual salary 2020 $7,889,226 2021 $1,206,491 2022 $1,802,982 2023 $2, 399,473 2024 $38,563,000 2025 $31,680,000

Justin Jefferson signed a $140 million contract extension

After being drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2020 NFL Draft, Jefferson signed a four-year, $13,122,805 rookie contract. It included a $7,103,856 signing bonus and an average salary of $3,280,701.

In June 2024, Jefferson inked a four-year, $140 million contract extension. It included a $36.9 million bonus and $110 million guaranteed. On June 3, 2024, he took to Instagram to express his gratitude to his supporters. He said,

Something that once was a dream is now my reality. There are so many people that I can sit here and thank but you all know who you are that helped me along the way. But we ain’t stopping here…. There’s more to be done

Endorsements and business ventures

The top athlete has landed numerous brand endorsement deals. According to a May 2025 Forbes post , Justin earned $4 million from his off-field work over the last year. He has partnered with prominent brands such as Pepsi, Visa, Oakley, Bose, Under Armour, and Optimum Nutrition.

Jefferson also makes part of his money through savvy business investments. He has invested in the online video game platform, Fortnite, and Optimum Nutrition, where he serves as its ambassador.

Justin has his merchandise line on his official website, where he sells customised hoodies ($60), t-shirts ($35), and beanies ($30).

A look at Justin Jefferson’s age and early life

Justin Jamal Jefferson (aged 26 as of January 2026) was born on June 16, 1999, in Saint Rose, Louisiana, United States. His father, John Jefferson, is a former basketball player and worked as an industrial supply salesman. His mother, Elaine Jefferson, worked as an administrator in the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Justin grew up alongside his two older brothers, Jordan and Rickey, who are former football players for LSU. He went to Destrehan High School before committing to play college football at Louisiana State University.

Trivia

Justin has won multiple awards, including four Pro Bowls and multiple All-Pro selections.

He reached 8,000 career yards as the youngest in NFL history.​

Jefferson has a daughter named Stella Anastasia, born on December 21, 2023.

Final word

Justin Jefferson's net worth, estimated at $10 million, reflects his elite status, blending record-breaking stats with lucrative endorsement deals and savvy business moves. His legacy shines beyond his NFL records.

