Chris Kempczinski's net worth and base salary: How rich is McDonald's CEO?

Chris Kempczinski's net worth has become a topic of interest as he leads McDonald’s Corporation as its president and CEO. Although his exact worth is not publicly disclosed, his compensation details, including his base salary, bonuses, and stock awards offer a clear picture of how financially successful he is.

Key takeaways

Chris Kempczinski has been McDonald's CEO and chairman since 2019.

He began his career at Procter & Gamble .

. Kempczinski earned a bachelor's degree from Duke University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

While his exact net worth is not public, he is considered a multi-millionaire.

Profile summary

Full name Christopher John Kempczinski Date of birth 1968 Age 57 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Boston, Massachusetts, USA Current residence Chicago, Illinois, USA Nationality American Mother Ann Marie Kempczinski Father Richard Kempczinski Relationship status Married Spouse Heather Children Two School Indian Hill High School (Cincinnati suburbs) University Duke University, Harvard Business School Profession Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of McDonald's Corporation Social media Instagram LinkedIn

Chris Kempczinski's net worth in 2025

Although full information on McDonald’s CEO's net worth is not available, the company has disclosed Chris Kempczinski's salary and stock compensation.

Given his multi-million-dollar annual pay, stock and performance-based incentives, his wealth is widely believed to be in the tens of millions of dollars. Reflecting on his career success, he shared in an Instagram post, saying:

My career path has brought me to some incredible places, guided by my family, friends, and inspiring mentors.

Chris Kempczinski made about $18.2 million in 2022

As Business Insider published, Chris Kempczinski's salary totalled nearly $18.2 million in 2022. These earnings, as Restaurant Dive noted, are allegedly 1,014 times the median employee's earnings. The table below explains what the payment was made up of:

Purpose Amount received Base salary $1.5 million Stock awards $7.5 million Stock options $7.5 million Non-equity incentive compensation About $855,000 Other compensation Over $811,000 Personal use of company aircraft Around $400,000

How much does McDonald's CEO get paid?

As the CEO and chairman of McDonald’s, Restaurant Business Online reported that he was paid $19.2 million in 2023 in salary, bonuses and stock, an 8% increase over 2022.

In 2021, he earned about $20 million. Most of Kempczinski’s pay package is reportedly in the form of stock and option awards, totalling about $13 million.

Exploring Chris Kempczinski's career journey

Chris Kempczinski worked through a series of leadership roles to become the CEO of McDonald's. Below is an exploration of how he advanced through corporate ranks:

Procter & Gamble set the stage for his career journey

Chris Kempczinski began his professional journey at Procter & Gamble, according to the company's official website. He worked in brand management within the company’s soap sector. He spent four years at P&G.

Following graduation, he joined the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) as a management consultant. At BCG, he specialised in consumer products and pharmaceuticals, gaining deep exposure to corporate strategy, market analysis, and operational efficiency.

Executive roles from PepsiCo to McDonald’s

In 2000, Kempczinski joined PepsiCo’s corporate strategy and development group. His strong performance led to a major promotion in 2006 as the Vice President of Marketing for the Non-Carbonated Beverages Division of Pepsi-Cola North America Beverages.

Kempczinski moved to Kraft Foods, where he served as Executive Vice President of Growth Initiatives and President of Kraft International. He officially left Kraft in September 2015.

He joined McDonald’s Corporation in late 2015 as Executive Vice President, Strategy, Business Development, and Innovation. In October 2016, Kempczinski was promoted to President of McDonald’s USA.

Appointment as McDonald’s CEO

According to McKinsey, Chris was appointed President and CEO of McDonald’s in November 2019 after Steve Easterbrook's dismissal. Reflecting on his career, Kempczinski noted on LinkedIn that challenges and unexpected turns have contributed to his growth, saying:

Career paths often come with unexpected twists – and I’ve faced a few in my journey, but they’ve always paid off in some way or another.

Exploring Chris Kempczinski's education

Kempczinski graduated from Indian Hill High School in suburban Cincinnati in 1987. He earned a bachelor's degree from Duke University in 1991 and an MBA from Harvard Business School in 1997.

Chris Kempczinski supports charitable causes

Beyond his role as McDonald’s CEO, Chris Kempczinski is reportedly actively involved in charitable and humanitarian efforts. One of his most significant charitable roles is serving as a trustee of Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC).

Chris Kempczinski is married and lives in Chicago

The CEO is married to Heather, his university sweetheart. He shared a LinkedIn post on Valentine’s Day in 2022 where he celebrated her, saying:

Happy Valentine’s Day to my forever Valentine: my wife, Heather... I’ve always felt incredibly lucky to have met her when I did – and to have been able to grow up with her, together. I’m the luckiest guy around.

Chris and his wife have two children, Jack and Lily, according to a report by Duke Global Health Institute.

Frequently asked questions

Conclusion

While Chris Kempczinski’s net worth continues to attract public interest, his impact as McDonald’s CEO defines his legacy. With his salary, stock awards, and long tenure in global executive roles, his financial standing firmly ranks him among the world’s most highly compensated corporate leaders.

