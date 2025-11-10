Chad Johnson's net worth in 2025 is estimated to be $15 million. After playing for 11 seasons in the NFL, he transitioned into business and podcast hosting. Despite his multi-millionaire status, Chad does not fancy a flashy lifestyle and told Yahoo's finance executive editor Brian Sozzi in June 2025:

There's no need to show off... The value is in your name.

Chad Johnson at Heinz Field on November 30, 2003, in Pittsburgh (L) and at Allegiant Stadium on September 22, 2024, in Las Vegas (R). Photo: Brooke Sutton/George Gojkovich (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Chad Johnson earned a total salary of over $48.8 million during his 11 years in the NFL, playing for the Cincinnati Bengals and the New England Patriots.

during his 11 years in the NFL, playing for the Cincinnati Bengals and the New England Patriots. The retired athlete owns three McDonald's franchises after eating their food since childhood.

Ochocinco is famous for his frugal lifestyle to avoid wasting money.

Chad Johnson's profile summary

Birth name Chad Javon 'Ochocinco' Johnson Date of birth January 9, 1978 Age 47 years old (as of November 2025) Place of birth Miami, Florida, United States Ex-wife Evelyn Lozada (July 2012 to September 2012) Ex-fiancé Sharelle Rosado (2020-2024) Children Eight, including Chad Johnson Jr., Jicyra, Chade, Cha'iel, Savi, Florida, Serenity Alma mater Oregon State University Santa Monica College Miami Beach Senior High School Profession Former NFL wide receiver, entrepreneur, and podcast host Teams Cincinnati Bengals (2001 to 2010) New England Patriots (2011) Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

How much money did Chad Ochocinco make in his career?

Chad Ochocinco's net worth in 2025 has reached approximately $15 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, thanks to his successful NFL and post-NFL endeavours. He kicked off his pro career when the Cincinnati Bengals drafted him in the 2001 NFL Draft as the 36th overall pick.

Chad Johnson's career earnings made during his 11 years in the NFL are estimated to be $48.8 million, according to Spotrac. He made over $43.1 million with the Bengals, where he achieved 751 receptions, 10,783 receiving yards, and 66 receiving touchdowns. In 2006, Chad Johnson had his highest yearly earnings of $11.85 million.

The former wide receiver played for the New England Patriots during the 2011 season and reportedly made over $5.7 million after signing a 3-year $11.95 million contract. In 2012, he signed a 1 year $925,000 contract with the Miami Dolphins but was released before making it to the main roster.

Facts about Chad Johnson. Photo: Aaron J. Thornton on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Chad Johnson saved over 80% of his NFL salary

The six-time Pro Bowler is financially conscious and not a big spender. During his January 2023 appearance on Club Shay Shay, he told Shannon Sharpe that he spent the first two years of his career with the Cincinnati Bengals living for free in the stadium.

Why are you telling me to go rent a house or buy a house when everything I need is right at the facility at Paul Brown? Showers, cafeteria, TV, couch, and gaming system. What's the point? I was so locked in. It wasn't about having my own space.

Oncocinco moved to a one-bedroom apartment down the street after head coach Marvin Lewis told him to find a place. He used to wear fake jewellery and would fly commercials on Spirit Airlines. He revealed that living on a budget helped him save 83% of his salary.

Chad Ochocinco of the Cincinnati Bengals during the game against the Buffalo Bills at Paul Brown Stadium on November 21, 2010, in Cincinnati, Ohio. Photo: Andy Lyons (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Chad Ochocinco owns three McDonald's locations

The retired NFL star owns McDonald's franchises in Miami, Indiana, and Cincinnati. He has been a fan of the fast-food chain restaurant since childhood. Johnson told GQ Sports in May 2023 that his family was not well off, but they could buy McDonald's burgers and fries, which were affordable and gave him the energy to dominate in the field.

Chad has been in the food business for a while. In 2010, when he was still playing for the Cincinnati Bengals, he released a limited edition cereal called OchocincO's after his nickname Ochocinco, which is Spanish for 85, his jersey number.

Ochocinco is a podcast host

The former Bengals wide receiver co-hosts the late-night podcast Nightcap with Shannon Sharpe, also a former NFL star who played for 14 seasons as a tight end for the Denver Broncos and the Baltimore Ravens. They discuss the latest headlines in the NFL, NBA, and college football with unfiltered commentary.

Chad Ochocinco and Shannon Sharpe attend The Volume - Nightcap Live Show at Redtail on February 08, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Joe Scarnici (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Chad Johnson owned houses in Florida

In March 2016, Chad's Florida home, located in Miami's Davie, reportedly faced foreclosure after the Long Lake Ranches West Homeowner's Association sued him for unpaid fees of over $3,500. The 6,000-square-foot home was to be auctioned at $1.1 million. From his 2016 tweet, it appears he intentionally failed to pay the fees.

The NFL star also owned a 6,824 square foot mansion in the gated community of Long Lake Ranches in Davie, Florida. It featured six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a theatre room, and built-in aquariums. He reportedly listed it in July 2016 for $2 million. Ochocinco has maintained his roots in Miami, where he was born and raised.

Chad Johnson has a modest car collection

Ochocinco owns a 2016 Smart Fortwo with a price tag of $14,650. He likes to drive the car because it is fuel-efficient and claimed in an Instagram post that $16 worth of gas can last for two weeks. He shared in a March 2023 tweet that he was on his fifth smart car, calling them "the epitome of luxury and class."

He has a few high-end rides, including the 2010 Lamborghini Murcielago Roadster and a 2015 Rolls-Royce Phantom. He also owns a 1971 Piglet Donk, a 1972 Black Donk, the 2010 Freightliner SportChassis P2XL, and the 2012 Dodge Challenger.

Chad Johnson's Smart Fortwo automobile. Photo: @ochocinco (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Does Chad Johnson pay child support?

As of 2025, Chad is a father of eight with different women, including Sharelle Rosado. In 2013, he was paying $16,525 per month in child support, which increased as he had more kids.

In 2016, it emerged that Chad was supposed to pay $6,000 per month for one of his kids, but had failed to pay a total of $38,000. In 2017, he was sued by his other baby mama for failing to make monthly payments of $751.92.

Chad Johnson during the NFL Players Association Portrait Session at the Mayflower Renaissance Hotel on June 15, 2005, in Washington, D.C. Photo: Donald Miralle (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Chad Johnson's net worth has not dwindled since leaving the NFL because of his reserved spending habits. He is one of the few athletes who have managed to build a successful business with career earnings.

