Druski's net worth and his lucrative Coulda Been Records

Druski's net worth, estimated in millions, reflects his journey from viral comedian to entertainment mogul. Through creative content and business ventures, he rapidly built a multimillion-dollar empire. His diversified income streams include tours, endorsements, and entrepreneurship.

Druski on March 14, 2025 (L). Druski on February 24, 2025 (R). Photo: @druski on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

The American comedian has a fortune of $5 million.

Druski primarily rose to fame following his comedic skits , which he shared on Instagram during the COVID-19 pandemic.

, which he shared on Instagram during the COVID-19 pandemic. He has collaborated with prominent brands including Google, Nike, American Express, KFC, and Raising Cane's.

including Google, Nike, American Express, KFC, and Raising Cane's. Druski launched Coulda Been House, a reality TV show, in 2024.

Druski's profile summary

Full name Andrew Desbordes Gender Male Date of birth September 12, 1994 Age 31 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Columbia, Maryland, United States Current residence Atlanta, Georgia, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Father David McLain Desbordes Mother Cheryl Desbordes Siblings Nadia and Bill Relationship status Single Ex-girlfriend Rubi Rose Education Georgia Gwinnett College and Georgia Southern University Profession Comedian and content creator Social media Instagram TikTok Facebook X (Twitter)

Druski's net worth and career earnings

According to The Richest, Druski's net worth in 2025 is estimated at $5 million. Forbes ranked him among the top 2025 creators, with his estimated annual earnings placed at $14 million. His earnings come from comedy tours, brand endorsements, digital content monetisation, and entrepreneurship.

Druski on May 28, 2024. Photo: @druski on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

A look at Druski's career

Druski is an American comedian, actor, and influencer. Below are some of his income sources and how he earns money:

Digital content creation

Druski began creating comedic videos in October 2017 and sharing them on Instagram. He primarily played a character named Kyle Rogger, an entitled frat bro and a ruthless record executive.

However, his content gained traction during the pandemic, garnering him significant attention. In August 2020, Drake featured him in his Laugh Now Cry Later music video.

In an interview with Forbes, he discussed how he gained fame during the pandemic. He said,

I think social media during the pandemic was like big time because nobody’s going outside. Nobody was doing anything. A lot of people were just tuned into everything that I was doing on social media, so it worked out in my favor.

Comedy tours and live performances

Druski's comedy tours and live performances are a significant source of his income. His 2023 tour, Coulda, Woulda, Shoulda, reportedly grossed $2.5 million. His booking costs depend on factors like the type of event, date, location, and availability.

Druski onstage during Fanatics Fest NYC 2025 at Javits Center on June 21, 2025, in New York City. Photo by Slaven Vlasic (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Endorsement deals

Druski also earns part of his income through partnerships and endorsement deals. The top comedian has collaborated with notable brands such as Nike, Amazon, American Express, KFC, EA Sports, Bud Light, Meta, Mountain Dew, Pepsi, and PrizePicks.

In an interview, Druski revealed that he reinvests any money he earns from his endorsements. He said,

Any money I make from endorsements—Nike, Google, Raising Cane’s—I always reinvest it back into everything I’m doing.

Businesses

Druski owns multiple business ventures. In 2019, he launched Coulda Been Empire, which has expanded into live shows, tours, merchandise, and TV series. He also owns Shoulda Been Stars, a football team in the FCF League, and an equity stake in the hard seltzer brand Happy Dad, which he also promotes.

He is the founder and head of 4Lifers Entertainment and 4Lifers Sports Agency. In an interview with Front Office Sports, he talked about his latest venture. He said,

Launching 4Lifers Sports Agency allows me to combine my two passions — sports and entertainment. Our team is committed to providing athletes with the resources, support, and marketing opportunities to grow on and off the field.

Druski on January 3, 2023 (L). Druski on July 22, 2022 (R). Photo: @druski on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Reality TV

In 2024, Druski launched Coulda Been House, a reality TV show where aspiring musicians compete for a chance to win $50,000 and a record deal with Coulda Been Records. The show premiered for its second season in July 2025.

Druski revealed what to expect in the new season. He said,

We’re taking Coulda Been House to the next level — we have a bigger house, wilder artists and new special guests. This season is definitely going to be extreme, but the competition and pressure will be all worth it for the winner to sign with Coulda Been Records and cash that $50,000 check thanks to Raising Cane’s.

Acting

Druski has also had a stint in acting. Some of his movies and TV shows include:

Year Movie/TV show Role 2024 American Dream: The 21 Savage Story Druski 2023 Praise This Aaron 2023 House Party Druski 2023 Grown-ish Brock 2022 Drake and 21 Savage: Rich Flex Druski 2021 Sneak'in in with Druski Main Talent 2020 Jack Harlow: Tyler Herro Bus Driver

Exploring Druski's age and early life

Andrew Desbordes (31 years old as of 2025) was born on September 12, 1994, in Columbia, Maryland, United States, to Cheryl and David McLain Desbordes. His mother worked at the Department of State, while his father is a commercial pilot.

He has an older brother, Bill, and a younger sister named Nadia. On August 13, 2022, Druski took to Instagram and revealed that his brother suffers from multiple mental disorders. He captioned,

My brother Bill suffers from something called Schizophrenia/Bipolar Disorder. This moment right here was so Special to me ! Anybody I grewup with knows how I feel about my brother & his situation.

Druski on October 17, 2021 (L). Druski in Los Angeles, California, on November 21, 2020 (R). Photo: @druski on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Trivia

Druski grew up watching comedians like Cedric the Entertainer and Dave Chappelle.

Druski struggled with depression during college.

He attended Georgia Southern University but dropped out after two semesters to focus on his comedy career.

Final word

Druski's net worth, estimated at $5 million, has skyrocketed due to success in comedy, brand deals, and digital content creation. From viral sketches to sold-out tours, his empire continues to expand year after year.

