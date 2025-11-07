Inside Don Toliver's net worth: From "Lemonade" to Cactus Jack success

Don Toliver's net worth, estimated at $6 million, reflects his illustrious music career, which includes album sales, streaming royalties and live performances. Speaking with Complex in 2020, he shared how Kendrick Lamar's Overly Dedicated mixtape turned him into the artist he is today, saying:

I remember being in the locker room one day after school, sitting down with headphones in, listening to the record. Something about the jams made me feel like I was on a journey. That is what turned me into Don Toliver.

Don Toliver at the SiriusXM Studios in 2023 (L). The rapper during the 2023 Rolling Loud Festival (R). Photo: Slaven Vlasic, Scott Dudelson (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

In 2018, Don Toliver signed with Cactus Jack Records , in a joint venture with Atlantic Records.

, in a joint venture with Atlantic Records. His 2019 single No Idea entered the Billboard Hot 100 and received a triple platinum certification by the RIAA.

and received a triple platinum certification by the RIAA. Toliver's 2024 Hardstone Psycho studio album peaked at number three on the Billboard 200.

studio album peaked at number three on the 200. He reportedly earns over $500,000 annually from his monetised YouTube channel.

Don Toliver's profile summary

Full name Caleb Zackery Toliver Date of birth 12 June 1994 Age 31 years old (2025) Birthplace Houston, Texas, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Marital status In a relationship Partner Kali Uchis Children 1 Parents Carla and Bongo Profession Rapper, singer-songwriter Social media Instagram Facebook YouTube Spotify Website

A look at Don Toliver's net worth and income streams

According to AlittleDelightful, Don has an estimated net worth of $6 million. Beyond his music career, he amasses significant income through his profitable business ventures and lucrative brand deals. In a 2022 interview with GQ magazine, Toliver shared some of his life aspirations, revealing:

I am not yet where I want to be with my overall projects; I want to push as far as I can until I reach my limit.

Singer Don Toliver during the 2024 Wireless Festival at Finsbury Park in London, England. Photo: Simone Joyner

Source: Original

Toliver's dad, Bongo, was a rapper during the Swishahouse movement in the early 2000s. He often played music around him growing up. In an exclusive chat with Hot 97, Don narrated how his dad influenced his music career, stating:

During our drives together, my dad would play music by Steel Pulse, and we would sing the songs at the top of our lungs. This gave me a type of energy as a kid.

In 2017, Toliver released the collaborative mixtape Playa Familia alongside Yungjosh93. The same year, he also released the solo singles Diva and I Gotta. Rapper Kevin Gates remixed the latter in September 2018.

Signing with the Cactus Jack imprint label

On 6 August 2018, it was announced that Don had signed with Travis Scott's record label. Speaking with GQ, the rapper shared that it was "a dream come true" for him.

Like most young kids, I wanted to be next to Travis. However, I had built up a lot of momentum towards it; my music was different, and I was performing at numerous shows. When I met him, he was about to start his label, so the timing was perfect.

Don Toliver during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Centre in Newark, New Jersey. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris

Source: Getty Images

Under the label, Toliver has released various singles, including Best You Had, Can't Feel My Legs and Back Up featuring Wiz Khalifa.

In 2020, he was featured alongside Nav on Lemonade by Gunna and Internet Money. Don has worked with several A-listers, including Justin Bieber, Quavo, Eminem, GloRilla, Kanye West, Big Sean and Kali Uchis.

Don's music tours and concerts

In 2023, Don headlined The Love Sick Tour. The following year, he performed in Canada and the US during his Psycho Tour.

Toliver is scheduled to perform at the Camp Flog Gnaw Festival and the Rolling Loud Festival in November 2025. He has also toured as an opener for artists such as The Weeknd and Kid Cudi.

Exploring Don's business ventures and brand deals

In May 2025, Toliver launched his clothing brand, HARDSTONE, powered by Guess Jeans. The line mainly focuses on biker-inspired and 90s denim pieces. He released a sneaker collaboration with Reebok and BBC IceCream.

Don has a partnership with Japanese streetwear brand A Bathing Ape (BAPE). He has also collaborated with Moët and Yves Saint Laurent.

Rapper Don Toliver during Industry Mondays at TAO Downtown in 2024. Photo: Johnny Nunez

Source: Getty Images

Don Toliver's social media career

Don also makes wealth through ad revenue and sponsored online content. He has 4.3 million Instagram followers and 2.61 million YouTube subscribers as of 6 November 2025.

Additionally, Toliver's Facebook page boasts 182k followers. He also promotes his music across his social media platforms.

FAQs

Toliver has over 38 million monthly Spotify listeners and 634k followers on SoundCloud at the time of writing. Below are some frequently asked questions about him:

Which car does Don Toliver drive?

Don describes himself as a ''Maybach guy''. Some of the confirmed rides in his fleet include a Porsche 911 Dakar, Maybach GLS 600, BMW M2 and Porsche Turbo Cabriolet, among others.

Are Don Toliver and Kali together?

Don has been dating singer-songwriter Kali Uchis since 2020. The duo welcomed their son in March 2024. Toliver's song Deep in the Water is a tribute to his partner and child.

Kali Uchis during the 2023 Time100 Next at Second in New York City. Photo: Taylor Hill

Source: Getty Images

How rich is Kali Uchis?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kali has an estimated net worth of $4 million. Her income primarily stems from her music career. As of 2025, the Grammy Award-winning singer has sold over 29 million units of her songs and albums combined.

Conclusion

Don Toliver's net worth, estimated at $6 million, is a testament to his powerful moves in the music industry. Since 2017, he has carved out his own niche with a signature style that blends hip-hop, trap, R&B, and psychedelic elements. In 2025, Toliver added fashion entrepreneur to his resume with the launch of the HARDSTONE clothing brand.

READ MORE: J. Cole's net worth

Briefly.co.za published an article about J. Cole, an American rapper. With multiple critically acclaimed studio albums and numerous mixtapes, he has solidified his position as one of the most successful hip-hop stars in the industry.

The American rapper has amassed vast wealth from his successful musical career, which includes album sales, streaming royalties, concert tours, and beat production.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News