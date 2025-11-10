Kali Uchis' net worth: From living in her car to Grammy‑winning millionaire

The journey behind Kali Uchis' net worth, now estimated at $4 million, stems from early setbacks and a deep-rooted passion for her craft. Despite her Grammy-winning success, the genre-blending artist says her sound remains soul-driven, as she once said:

I really just make music for the love of it, not for the same reasons that others would.

Kali Uchis on The Jennifer Hudson Show, airing May 16, 2025 (L) and at the Crypto.com Arena on February 2, 2025 (R). Photo: Chris Haston/WBTV, Gilbert Flores/Billboard (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Kali Uchis is a Colombian-American singer-songwriter who first gained attention with her 2015 debut EP, Por Vida .

who first gained attention with her 2015 debut EP, . She won a Grammy in 2021 for Best Dance Recording with Kaytranada’s 10% and earned multiple Latin Grammy nominations.

for Best Dance Recording with Kaytranada’s and earned multiple Latin Grammy nominations. In 2019, Uchis bought a $1.72 million mansion in Los Angeles and later launched her own beauty and fashion brands.

Profile summary

Real name Karly Marina Loaiza Nickname Kali Uchis Gender Female Date of birth 17 July 1994 Age 31 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Alexandria, Virginia, USA Nationality Colombian-American Ethnicity Latina/Hispanic Hair colour Dark brown (natural) Eye colour Brown Mother Betsy Loaiza Boteler Relationship status Dating Partner Don Toliver Children 1 School T.C. Williams High School Profession Singer, songwriter, and record producer Net worth $4 million Social media Instagram TikTok Facebook YouTube X (Twitter)

Kali Uchis’ 2025 net worth earns her millionaire status

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Grammy-winning artist has an estimated net worth of $4 million, placing her among today’s most successful young millionaire musicians.

In 2024, she was featured on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list for her achievements in music, with Kali Uchis' songs like Telepatía propelling her global recognition. During a 2021 interview with Billboard, she reflected on her creative approach, saying:

I’ve always used music to express myself, so I never force anything that’s not there...I try to stay grounded and make music from a clear, level-headed place and contribute something positive to the world.

Facts about Kali Uchis. Photo: Christopher Polk/Variety on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

A look at Kali Uchis’ income streams

The Telepatía singer earns income from music sales, live shows, her beauty brand, and endorsements. Below is a breakdown of how she has built these earnings.

She earns from music sales and digital royalties

In 2015, the Colombian-American singer released her mixtape Por Vida, sparking early momentum in Kali Uchis' album sales and streaming.

This success continued with her debut album Isolation (2018), which reached No. 32 on the Billboard 200, and Sin Miedo (2020), featuring telepatía, now exceeding 1.5 billion Spotify streams.

Her growing acclaim peaked in 2021 when she won both a Grammy and an American Music Award. She also earns from her YouTube channel, which has 3.4 million subscribers and reportedly generates over $50,000 monthly, according to YouTubers.me.

Grammy‑winning millionaire Kali Uchis. Photo: @kaliuchis on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

The singer profits from tours and live performances

In addition to Kali Uchis' streams and music sales, the singer earns significantly from ticketed tours and live performances. These events also boost merchandise sales, which are available on her official website.

Kali Uchis also runs beauty, self-care, and fashion collections

The singer launched her self-care brand Homebody by Uchis in 2024, offering skincare, makeup, clothing, and wellness items. She developed many of the products during her pregnancy, telling Harper’s Bazaar:

I decided to make my own goods to use, not only during pregnancy, but that I could use while I was nursing and caring for my newborn and well afterwards.

She also runs her clothing brand Bodied by Uchis (since 2021), which highlights Colombian jeans and styles tied to her cultural heritage. As she told Teen Vogue:

I really wanted to forefront something that has been such a big exporter for us [Colombia], our denim.

Her portfolio includes high-profile brand endorsements

Kali Uchis has landed major brand deals, including with H&M Studio and LOEWE for its Fall/Winter 2023 campaign. She has also partnered with 1800 Tequila, introduced an Erewhon “Sincerely, Smoothie,” and collaborated with Netflix on the Maya and the Three soundtrack for If It’s To Be.

Kali Uchis at the Empire State Building on May 07, 2025. Photo: John Nacion

Source: Getty Images

How much is Kali Uchis' house worth?

The R&B artist owns a beautiful house in Valley Village, San Fernando Valley, which she purchased for $1.722 million in 2019.

In 2023, Realtor reported that the 3,772-square-foot, five-bedroom residence was listed for rent at $15,000 per month, reflecting the property’s high market value.

Did Kali Uchis live in a car?

Before Kali Uchis’ Grammy breakthrough, she reportedly lived in her car at 17 after being kicked out of her parents’ home for breaking curfew.

During that time, she wrote songs that later became her debut mixtape Drunken Babble (2012), which caught the attention of Snoop Dogg, Gorillaz, and Tyler, The Creator. In a 2018 NPR interview, she reflected:

My relationship with my family was really, really bad. I was kicked out of the house, and I was really difficult as a kid. I'm happy it happened because I was able to grow so much from it, you know?

Kali Uchis onstage during the 25th Latin GRAMMY Awards at Kaseya Centre on November 14, 2024. Photo: Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

Frequently asked questions

At what age did Kali Uchis get kicked out? The artist was kicked out at 17, forcing her to live independently.

The artist was kicked out at 17, forcing her to live independently. How much does Kali Uchis charge for a show? Her performance fee varies, often depending on venue size, event scale, and booking arrangements.

Her performance fee varies, often depending on venue size, event scale, and booking arrangements. Who is Kali Uchis’ husband? The singer is not married but is in a relationship with rapper Don Toliver, sharing a son.

The singer is not married but is in a relationship with rapper Don Toliver, sharing a son. Who are Kali Uchis’ parents? She was born to a Colombian father and an American mother, identified publicly as Betsy Loaiza Boteler.

Conclusion

Kali Uchis’ net worth today reflects her rise from early struggles to global acclaim. Her journey from living in her car to winning a Grammy showcases her resilience, artistry, and determination.

READ MORE: Burna Boy's net worth

As Briefly.co.za published, Burna Boy’s portfolio includes a multi-million-dollar Lagos mansion and luxury cars (Rolls-Royce, Lamborghini).

With over 11.9 billion career streams, he ranks among Africa’s most-streamed artists. Deals with Pepsi, Spotify, and others earn him $5-$7 million annually.

Source: Briefly News