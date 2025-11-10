Kali Uchis' net worth: From living in her car to Grammy‑winning millionaire
The journey behind Kali Uchis' net worth, now estimated at $4 million, stems from early setbacks and a deep-rooted passion for her craft. Despite her Grammy-winning success, the genre-blending artist says her sound remains soul-driven, as she once said:
I really just make music for the love of it, not for the same reasons that others would.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Profile summary
- Kali Uchis’ 2025 net worth earns her millionaire status
- A look at Kali Uchis’ income streams
- How much is Kali Uchis' house worth?
- Did Kali Uchis live in a car?
- Frequently asked questions
- Conclusion
Key takeaways
- Kali Uchis is a Colombian-American singer-songwriter who first gained attention with her 2015 debut EP, Por Vida.
- She won a Grammy in 2021 for Best Dance Recording with Kaytranada’s 10% and earned multiple Latin Grammy nominations.
- In 2019, Uchis bought a $1.72 million mansion in Los Angeles and later launched her own beauty and fashion brands.
Profile summary
Real name
Karly Marina Loaiza
Nickname
Kali Uchis
Gender
Female
Date of birth
17 July 1994
Age
31 years old (as of 2025)
Place of birth
Alexandria, Virginia, USA
Nationality
Colombian-American
Ethnicity
Latina/Hispanic
Hair colour
Dark brown (natural)
Eye colour
Brown
Mother
Betsy Loaiza Boteler
Relationship status
Dating
Partner
Don Toliver
Children
1
School
T.C. Williams High School
Profession
Singer, songwriter, and record producer
Net worth
$4 million
Social media
Kali Uchis’ 2025 net worth earns her millionaire status
According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Grammy-winning artist has an estimated net worth of $4 million, placing her among today’s most successful young millionaire musicians.
In 2024, she was featured on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list for her achievements in music, with Kali Uchis' songs like Telepatía propelling her global recognition. During a 2021 interview with Billboard, she reflected on her creative approach, saying:
I’ve always used music to express myself, so I never force anything that’s not there...I try to stay grounded and make music from a clear, level-headed place and contribute something positive to the world.
A look at Kali Uchis’ income streams
The Telepatía singer earns income from music sales, live shows, her beauty brand, and endorsements. Below is a breakdown of how she has built these earnings.
She earns from music sales and digital royalties
In 2015, the Colombian-American singer released her mixtape Por Vida, sparking early momentum in Kali Uchis' album sales and streaming.
This success continued with her debut album Isolation (2018), which reached No. 32 on the Billboard 200, and Sin Miedo (2020), featuring telepatía, now exceeding 1.5 billion Spotify streams.
Her growing acclaim peaked in 2021 when she won both a Grammy and an American Music Award. She also earns from her YouTube channel, which has 3.4 million subscribers and reportedly generates over $50,000 monthly, according to YouTubers.me.
The singer profits from tours and live performances
In addition to Kali Uchis' streams and music sales, the singer earns significantly from ticketed tours and live performances. These events also boost merchandise sales, which are available on her official website.
Kali Uchis also runs beauty, self-care, and fashion collections
The singer launched her self-care brand Homebody by Uchis in 2024, offering skincare, makeup, clothing, and wellness items. She developed many of the products during her pregnancy, telling Harper’s Bazaar:
I decided to make my own goods to use, not only during pregnancy, but that I could use while I was nursing and caring for my newborn and well afterwards.
She also runs her clothing brand Bodied by Uchis (since 2021), which highlights Colombian jeans and styles tied to her cultural heritage. As she told Teen Vogue:
I really wanted to forefront something that has been such a big exporter for us [Colombia], our denim.
Her portfolio includes high-profile brand endorsements
Kali Uchis has landed major brand deals, including with H&M Studio and LOEWE for its Fall/Winter 2023 campaign. She has also partnered with 1800 Tequila, introduced an Erewhon “Sincerely, Smoothie,” and collaborated with Netflix on the Maya and the Three soundtrack for If It’s To Be.
How much is Kali Uchis' house worth?
The R&B artist owns a beautiful house in Valley Village, San Fernando Valley, which she purchased for $1.722 million in 2019.
In 2023, Realtor reported that the 3,772-square-foot, five-bedroom residence was listed for rent at $15,000 per month, reflecting the property’s high market value.
Did Kali Uchis live in a car?
Before Kali Uchis’ Grammy breakthrough, she reportedly lived in her car at 17 after being kicked out of her parents’ home for breaking curfew.
During that time, she wrote songs that later became her debut mixtape Drunken Babble (2012), which caught the attention of Snoop Dogg, Gorillaz, and Tyler, The Creator. In a 2018 NPR interview, she reflected:
My relationship with my family was really, really bad. I was kicked out of the house, and I was really difficult as a kid. I'm happy it happened because I was able to grow so much from it, you know?
Frequently asked questions
- At what age did Kali Uchis get kicked out? The artist was kicked out at 17, forcing her to live independently.
- How much does Kali Uchis charge for a show? Her performance fee varies, often depending on venue size, event scale, and booking arrangements.
- Who is Kali Uchis’ husband? The singer is not married but is in a relationship with rapper Don Toliver, sharing a son.
- Who are Kali Uchis’ parents? She was born to a Colombian father and an American mother, identified publicly as Betsy Loaiza Boteler.
Conclusion
Kali Uchis’ net worth today reflects her rise from early struggles to global acclaim. Her journey from living in her car to winning a Grammy showcases her resilience, artistry, and determination.
