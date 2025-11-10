Coco Gauff's net worth: career earnings, deals with New Balance, HEAD and more

Coco Gauff's net worth of around $35 million places her among the most successful young athletes. The 21-year-old tennis star turned pro in 2018 at the age of 14 and became an international phenomenon in 2019 after defeating Venus Williams at Wimbledon.

Coco Gauff during the 2025 WTA Finals in Riyadh on November 4, 2025 (L) and at the Wuhan Open on October 12, 2025, in Wuhan, China. Photo: Robert Prang/STR (modified by author)

Coco Gauff made around $25 million in 2025 from endorsement deals with major brands like UPS, New Balance, and Bose.

in 2025 from endorsement deals with major brands like UPS, New Balance, and Bose. Her tennis winnings have reached over $29 million .

. Gauff was 2024's Forbes highest-paid female athlete with $34.4 million annual earnings, which rose to $37.2 million in 2025.

Birth name Cori Dionne Gauff Date of birth March 13, 2004 Age 21 years old (as of November 2025) Place of birth Atlanta, Georgia, United States Height 5 feet 9 inches (1.75 m/175 cm) Parents Candi Odom Gauff, Corey Gauff Siblings Codey Gauff, Cameron Gauff Profession Tennis player Years active (as pro) 2018 to date Coach Jean-Christophe Faurel Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

Coco Gauff is one of tennis's highest-paid players

Gauff's net worth climbed to $35 million in 2025, according to Celebrity Net Worth, following her impressive climb to the top of the tennis rankings. She ranks at No. 3 on the WTA singles rankings as of November 2025.

The athlete has two Grand Slam singles titles. She won her first title at the 2023 US Open after defeating Aryna Sabalenka and her second title at the 2025 French Open. She won her first major doubles title at the 2024 French Open.

Coco Gauff's career earnings in 2025 stand at over $29 million, including salary and prize winnings. She made a total of $37.2 million between August 2024 and August 2025, according to Forbes and ranked at No.3 on the publication's list for the world's highest-paid tennis players.

In 2024, Gauff was Forbes' No.1 highest-paid female athlete with an estimated $34.4 million annual earnings. She also ranked first on Sportico's list, which estimated her earnings for 2024 to be $30.4 million.

Five facts about Coco Gauff. Photo: Matthew Stockman (modified by author)

Coco Gauff has lucrative endorsement deals

Gauff is one of the world's most marketable athletes and makes most of her earnings from major brand deals. The female tennis star earned $25 million in endorsements in the year ending August 2025, per Forbes.

Coco Gauff's New Balance deal, estimated to be worth around $1 million yearly, is one of her longest-running partnerships. She has been working with the sportswear brand since 2018, after her father helped secure the deal.

In June 2024, she entered her first beverage partnership with Naked Brand and was named the brand's Chief Smoothie Officer. The athlete launched her first Naked smoothie called Coco Gauff's Protein Pineapple Orange Smoothie in August 2025.

The tennis star has been working with the natural hair care brand Carol's Daughter since April 2024. Other top Coco Gauff's sponsors include UPS, Baker Tilly, Bose, Barilla, Microsoft, Fanatics, Head, Louis Vuitton, Rolex, and L'Oreal.

Coco Gauff during Media Day ahead of WTA Finals Riyadh at King Saud University Indoor Arena on October 31, 2025, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo: Robert Prange (modified by author)

Gauff is venturing into entrepreneurship

In January 2025, Coco Gauff announced in an X (Twitter) post that she had invested in Unrivaled Basketball League. She wrote that she was grateful to get the opportunity to uplift women's sports. Unrivaled is a 3-on-3 women's league that was founded in 2023 by WNBA stars Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart.

Gauff made another major investment in April 2025 when she established her management firm, Coco Gauff Enterprises, in partnership with talent company WME. She posted on Instagram that the move will allow her to have better control of her career after working with Team8 for several years.

I'm excited to build something that allows me to have greater ownership of my career while also creating opportunities that extend beyond myself as I continue to grow as an athlete, entrepreneur, and changemaker.

Coco Gauff playing against Xinyu W-ng of China during the Cincinnati Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center on August 10, 2025, in Mason, Ohio. Photo: Robert Prange (modified by author)

Coco Gauff's house is in Florida

The 2023 US Open singles champion moved out of her parents' home in late 2024 at the age of 20 but is still based in her hometown of Delray Beach, Florida. She hosted her first Thanksgiving party in the new home in November 2024.

Coco's parents own a mansion in a guard-gated community in Delray Beach. They reportedly purchased it in 2015 for over $300,000 and have since made several improvements, including installing a tennis court. The Gauffs relocated to the Sunshine State when Coco was seven years old after spending time in Atlanta, Georgia.

Coco Gauff drives a Porsche

The Florida native revealed during the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, Germany, in April 2025 that she owns a Porsche 911. The champion of the singles tournament traditionally wins a new Porsche sports car, but the tennis star has yet to win. Other Coco Gauff's cars include a Mercedes-Benz GLC and a Jaguar F-Pace SVR.

Coco Gauff at the 97th Oscars held at the Dolby Theatre on March 2, 2025, in Hollywood, California. Photo: Gregg DeGuire (modified by author)

What does Coco Gauff's father do for a living?

Her dad, Corey Gauff, is a former healthcare executive. He was the senior vice president of sales and account management at Remedi SeniorCare and Southeast division vice president of sales for Apria Healthcare Inc.

Corey quit his job to become Coco's full-time coach. He has an athletic background and previously played basketball at Georgia State.

Coco's mother, Candi, is also a former athlete. She participated in gymnastics and competed in track and field while attending Florida State University. She was a professional teacher before quitting to homeschool her daughter.

Coco Gauff with her mother Candi on February 09, 2025, in Doha, Qatar (L) and with her father Corey on August 23, 2019, in New York City (R). Photo: TPN/Robert Prange (modified by author)

Coco Gauff's net worth today reflects her quick rise to the upper level of professional tennis. Her earnings are expected to skyrocket on and off the court as she takes on more high-paying brand deals and embarks on her entrepreneurial journey.

