A look at Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend & current relationship status

Athletes are some of the most sought-after love interests, but their romance is often shorter-lived than the dopamine from their first major trophy. Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend and his alleged suicide take the cake, as he was assumed to be in a healthy and desirable relationship with the tennis star. Here is all that happened.

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus during the women's singles final match against Iga Swiatek of Poland in Rome, Italy. Photo: Matteo Ciambelli/DeFodi Images, Matteo Ciambelli

Source: Getty Images

Konstantin Koltsov knew how to leave relationships that did not serve him, evident in his decision to leave his wife and mother of three kids for Aryna Sabalenka. It came as a surprise when his girlfriend insinuated that they had already broken up before his death.

Aryna Sabalenka's profile summary

Full name Aryna Siarhiejeŭna Sabalenka Nickname Saby, The Tiger, The Warrior Princess Gender Female Date of birth 5 May 1998 Age 26 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Minsk, Belarus Current residence United States of America Nationality Belarusian Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5' 12" (182 cm) Weight 80 kg (176 lbs) Body measurements 36-26-37 in (92-67-95 cm) Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Blue Mother Yulia Sabalenka Father Sergey Sabalenka Sibling Tonechkau Relationship status Dating Ex-boyfriend Konstantin Koltsov University Belarusian State University Profession Tennis Net worth $16 million - $20 million Social media Instagram

Who is Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend?

Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend was Konstantin Koltsov until recent events made her divulge to the media that they had broken up before his death. Konstantin was a famous athlete whose world revolved around ice hockey until his retirement. He was born in 1981 in Minsk, Belarus, where Aryna originates.

His ice hockey career took a professional turn after the Pittsburgh Penguins announced him as their first-round pick in the 1999 NHL draft. Koltsov's NHL career lasted from 2002 to 2006, and he played almost 150 games in those years.

He was renowned for his skills and determination on and off the pitch and furthered his hockey career by wearing the jerseys of various teams in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL). Konstantin played for his country of birth, Belarus, in various international competitions. He was part of the country's 2002 and 2010 Winter Olympics teams.

Fast facts on Aryna Sabalenka. Photo: Stefano Costantino/SOPA Images/LightRocket on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

The lawn tennis superstar dated Konstantin Koltsov after the latter ended his marriage in 2020. They were never shy about romance, gushing over each other on social media during their vacations.

Aryna Sabalenka and Konstantin Koltsov were often in each other's company and enjoyed travelling experiences to various countries, including Rome, Italy, in 2022.

Her Instagram posts suggest that she was deeply in love with Konstantin. One such was in September 2021 when she posted a picture of herself and her lover with the caption, "May it always be like this finger."

The lawn tennis superstar was also a big part of Konstantin's life as a father. She often shares pictures of herself and her ex-boyfriend's children, especially his last child, Stefan. When asked if she would make a good stepmother, she suggested she would because "Stefan loves me."

Konstantin Koltsov's death

The former National Hockey League player passed away on 18 March 2024 while vacationing at a resort in Miami. According to the Miami-Dade Police Department, Konstantin Koltsov's cause of death was suicide-related. He was said to have jumped out of the balcony of the 23rd floor of St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort.

Late Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend, Konstantin Koltsov. Photo: Doug Benc

Source: Getty Images

The news came as a shock to the sporting community but most especially to Konstantin Koltsov's wife, Julija, before they divorced. She believed that Koltsov's death might have been an accident rather than a suicide. Her theory relied on the several empty bottles of alcohol in his room at the time of death.

She also claimed access to emails that showed her ex-husband had planned the trip, as he had made other bookings. Sabalenka expressed her grief via her official social media account. Her Instagram story on 20 March 2024 read this:

While we were no longer together, my heart is broken, please respect my privacy and his family's privacy during this difficult time.

Is Aryna Sabalenka in a relationship?

The rumours are unconfirmed, but she is allegedly in a relationship with Georgios Frangulis. If the story is true, then Aryna Sabalenka's new boyfriend is the founder of Oakberry Acai Bowls.

Sabalenka and Georgios Frangulis' relationship began solely through professional collaborations. The tennis player was recently signed as the brand's ambassador. Frangulis, in an interview, said his company is a lifestyle brand committed to fine-tuning its partnerships to suit target customers.

When asked about Sabalenka, he said the following:

Aryna Sabalenka is a great example of the future of tennis and we are working closely with her to create some really exciting things over the years. We can't wait for our fans to get involved!

Sabalenka, discussing her partnership with Oakberry, said, "As an athlete, how I fuel my body is essential to how I perform both on and off the court."

Is Sabalenka married?

Georgios is a long way from being Aryna Sabalenka's husband, but the duo has been often seen together in public recently, even though it is presumably business-related.

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus during a press conference at Roland Garros in Paris, France. Photo: Eurasia Sport Images

Source: Getty Images

Neither of them has confirmed nor denied the rumour, and Aryna's best friend Paula Badosa is now following Frangulis on Instagram, which has further fueled the rumours.

What is Konstantin Koltsov's net worth?

Sportskeeda said he was allegedly $3 million rich at his death, most of this thanks to his successful hockey career. According to Tennis 365, Medium, and Sportskeeda, Aryna Sabalenka's net worth is between $16 million and $20 million.

The truth about the latest Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend since the passing of Konstantin Koltsov lends itself to speculations. But the tennis star has not let rumours about her relationship distract her from her career goals.

READ ALSO: Meet Rosalind Ross: 11 facts about Mel Gibson's girlfriend

As published on Briefly, Mel Gibson's past tumultuous relationships, especially his expensive divorce from Robyn Moore in 2006, did not deter him from finding love again.

The Passion of Christ director made the internet abuzz with his new romantic relationship with Rosalind Ross. Despite criticism of their age difference, the duo has been going strong together for years.

Source: Briefly News