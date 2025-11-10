Marshawn Lynch's net worth: how rich is the "Beast Mode" star?

Marshawn Lynch's net worth in 2025 is estimated to be $35 million. He spent 12 years in the NFL, playing for the Buffalo Bills, Seattle Seahawks, and Oakland Raiders. The retired running back has since transitioned into business, investing, and Hollywood.

Marshawn Lynch at CenturyLink Field on December 29, 2013, in Seattle (L) and during the premiere of "Love Hurts" on February 03, 2025 (R). Photo: Gilbert Flores/Otto Greule Jr (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Marshawn Lynch made over $56.7 million during his 12 seasons playing in the NFL.

during his 12 seasons playing in the NFL. The Oakland native, nicknamed Beast Mode, has heavily invested in the ownership of professional sports teams since retiring in 2019.

Marshawn Lynch's post-NFL career includes Hollywood acting roles in Euphoria 3, Love Hurts, and Bottoms.

Marshawn Lynch's profile summary

Full name Marshawn Terrell Lynch Date of birth April 22, 1986 Age 39 years old (as of November 2025) Place of birth Oakland, California, United States Height 5 feet 11 inches (1.8m/180 cm) Parents Delisa Lynch (mother) Siblings Marreesha Sapp-Lynch, David Lynch, Davonte Lynch Education University of California, Berkeley (Social Welfare) Oakland Technical High School Profession Former NFL running back, businessman, investor Teams Buffalo Bills (2007 to 2010) Seattle Seahawks (2010 to 2015, 2019) Oakland Raiders (2017-2018) Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

Marshawn Lynch's multi-million-dollar net worth and career earnings

Lynch's net worth is estimated to have reached $35 million in 2025, per Celebrity Net Worth. His journey started in 2007 when he was drafted by the Buffalo Bills as the 12th overall pick in the first round of the NFL Draft.

The retired running back won Super Bowl XLVIII with the Seattle Seahawks at the end of the 2013 season. At the time of his NFL retirement in 2019, Marshawn Lynch's career earnings were estimated to be over $56.7 million, according to Spotrac. The majority of his salary was made with the Seahawks, where he earned over $38.5 million.

Marshawn Lynch's endorsements were also a major source of income, and he was making around $5 million per year. In 2014, he signed a partnership with Skittles, which were his favourite snacks during games. He also worked with Nike, Pepsi, Frito-Lay, Progressive Insurance, Microsoft, Subway, and Zagg.

Five facts about Marshawn Lynch. Photo: Frazer Harrison on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Marshawn Lynch's diverse investment portfolio in sports

After his NFL retirement, Marshawn Lynch's investments have revolved around professional sports team ownership in hockey, American football, soccer, and rugby. He became a minority owner in the Seattle Kraken of the National Hockey League in April 2022 alongside rapper Macklemore.

Marshawn expanded his ownership portfolio in April 2025 by joining the Seattle Wolves of the Major League Rugby, with former NFL player Marcus Peters. While explaining why he chose to invest in pro rugby, Lynch said in a statement:

Rugby is about culture, community, and respect—and when this opp presented itself, I was with it... This move isn't just business. It's about building something with substance and purpose. The Seawolves are creating something dope in the PNW, and I'm here for it.

In August 2025, Marshawn Lynch's assets expanded into horse racing. He acquired a minority stake in Thorpedo Anna, a three-year-old Horse of the Year mare.

The five-time Pro Bowl running back has also been part of the ownership of the Oakland Roots Soccer Club of the USL Championship since April 2021. He became a co-owner of the Bay Area Panthers of the Indoor Football League in 2019 and has invested in the Fan Controlled Football League.

Marshawn Lynch of the Seattle Seahawks looks on during a game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on January 17, 2016, in Charlotte. Photo: Jamie Squire (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Marshawn Lynch's businesses outside sports

The Oakland native is making waves in the fashion and lifestyle industry with his brand, Beast Mode. He sells streetwear apparel, including branded hoodies, joggers, T-shirts, and hats. The merch is available for purchase on the official online store.

In February 2021, Lynch established the high-end diamond-infused pot brand Dodi Blunts. He is also an angel investor in PORTL Inc., a tech startup that develops holoportation devices, alongside rapper Quavo, Breanna Stewart, Albert Pujols, and Robert Griffin III.

Marshawn is also in the restaurant business. He established Rob Ben's Restaurant & Lounge in 2018 at the border of Emeryville and Oakland to serve soul food. He named it after his late childhood friend, Robert Benjamin.

Marshawn Lynch of the Seattle Seahawks during the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on October 9, 2011, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo: Mike Stobe (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Marshawn Lynch has ventured into acting

Beyond sports, the multi-talented 'Beast Mode' can add acting to his professional endeavours. He made his feature film acting debut in the 2023 gay comedy Bottoms as Mr G. The film's director, Emma Seligman, told People that Lynch took the role to honour his queer younger sister Marreesha Sapp-Lynch.

In his words, he said he wasn't amazing about it when Marreesha came out in high school and that he felt like this was the universe giving him a chance to right his wrongs. He made it seem like that was really what was interesting him the most about it.

Lynch was in the 2024 film Freaky Tales as a bus driver. He took on more roles in 2025 with appearances in Love Hurts as King, The Pickup as Chop Shop and Eenie Meanie as Perm Walters. He is set to feature in the upcoming film He Bled Neon and in Euphoria season 3.

Marshawn Lynch commentates during a SlamBall playoff game at the Cox Pavilion on August 15, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Ian Maule (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Marshawn Lynch owns an oceanfront mansion

In 2020, the retired Seattle Seahawks running back purchased an oceanfront property in the Mokuleia area of Oahu, Hawaii, for $1.1 million. The 2,831-square-foot home features five bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Lynch previously owned a waterfront mansion in Point Richmond, California. The 7,039 square foot home had five bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms. He purchased it in 2012 for $3.6 million and listed it in April 2021 for $5.275 million, later reducing the price to $5 million.

Lynch is known for giving back to the community

The Super Bowl champ formed the Fam1st Family Foundation in 2006 to empower underserved youth in his hometown of Oakland, California. He works alongside fellow NFL stars and Oakland natives Marcus Peters and Joshua Johnson.

Marshawn Lynch at a game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lumen Field on December 31, 2023, in Seattle, Washington. Photo: Jane Gershovich (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Conclusion

Marshawn Lynch's net worth continues to grow, thanks to his lucrative post-NFL ventures. With smart money management tactics, he managed to transform Beast Mode into a valuable brand and lifestyle.

READ MORE: Christian McCaffrey's net worth

Briefly.co.za highlighted facts about Christian McCaffrey's fortune. The NFL running back was drafted by the Carolina Panthers as 8th overall in the 2017 NFL Draft and was traded to the San Francisco 49ers in 2022.

McCaffrey's career earnings through 2025 have surpassed $97 million per Spotrac. In June 2024, he signed a 2-year $38 million contract extension with the 49ers.

Source: Briefly News