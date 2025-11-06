Darren Waller's net worth: his massive career earnings and new $2 million Dolphins deal
Darren Waller’s net worth in 2025 stands between $5 million and $10 million, bolstered by his recent $2 million deal with the Miami Dolphins. His return from retirement has reignited interest in his career earnings, contract history, and personal life.
Key takeaways
- Waller’s career earnings are more than $42 million, stemming from big deals in the NFL.
- He signed a three-year, $51 million extension with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022, at the time making him the highest-paid tight end.
- Waller had officially announced his retirement in June 2024, but has returned via a trade to the Dolphins on a one-year deal worth up to $5 million.
- Waller’s personal life, including his divorce from Kelsey Plum, has influenced his career decisions.
Darren Waller's net worth
Darren has an estimated net worth of $5 million to $10 million, as reported by Essentially Sports. His return to the NFL in 2025 has reignited public interest in his financial journey.
A breakdown of Darren Waller’s contract and salary
According to Spotrac, Waller’s current contract with the Dolphins is a one-year agreement worth $2 million. The deal includes no signing bonus or guaranteed money, reflecting the team’s cautious optimism following his return from retirement.
His average annual salary for 2025 is also $2 million, with a cap hit of the same amount.
Previously, Waller signed a three-year, $51 million extension with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022, making him one of the highest-paid tight ends at the time. Injuries and a brief stint with the New York Giants in 2023 preceded his retirement.
His career earnings also include salaries from the Ravens, Raiders, and Giants, as well as endorsement deals with brands like Pepsi, Snickers, Wilson, and BodyArmor. Below is a summary of his contract history and earnings since 2015, as per Over the Cap.
Teams
Year Signed
Years
Total
Average Per Year (APY)
Guarantees
Amount earned
% earned
Effective APY
Ravens
2015
4
$2,386,096
$596,524
$111,096
$878,743
36.8%
$292,914
Ravens
2018
1
$129,200
$129,200
$0
$0
0.0%
$0
Raiders
2018
1
$630,000
$630,000
$0
$185,294
29.4%
$185,294
Dolphins
2019
4
$30,300,004
$7,575,001
$3,220,004
$17,120,004
56.5%
$5,706,668
Raiders
2022
3
$51,000,000
$17,000,000
$19,250,000
$11,675,000
22.9%
$11,675,000
Raiders
2022
3
$51,000,000
$17,000,000
$19,250,000
$12,100,000
23.7%
$12,100,000
Darren Waller’s teams and career trajectory
Waller’s NFL journey began with the Baltimore Ravens in 2015. After a suspension and time on the practice squad, he was signed by the Oakland Raiders in 2018. He quickly became a standout player, earning a Pro Bowl nod in 2020.
He later played for the Las Vegas Raiders until 2022, then joined the New York Giants in 2023. After a brief retirement, he returned in 2025 to join the Miami Dolphins.
Why Darren Waller retired and what brought him back
Waller announced his retirement in June 2024 at age 31 with the Giants. His decision stemmed from a serious health scare. He was hospitalised for 3½ days after losing consciousness and struggling to breathe.
In a 17-minute-long YouTube video posted on his channel, Waller revealed the following regarding his sickness,
I come out of that experience and I'm sitting in the hospital, and I go back into my daily life and I'm like, 'Pretty clear, I almost just lost my life, and I don't know if I really feel if I would have died that I would have felt great about how my life was going if I died at that time.
He said the passion for football had slowly faded, prompting reevaluation. However, in mid-2025, he returned from retirement and was traded to the Dolphins for a one-year deal. Reasons for his return include a renewed mindset, trusted coaching relationships, and unfinished business in the sport.
However, the call of the game proved too strong to ignore. In July 2025, he signed with the Miami Dolphins, crediting the team’s culture and coaching staff as major influences on his decision. During his first press conference with the Dolphins, he told Sports Illustrated,
Frank Smith was a big deal why I wanted to be here.
Inside Darren Waller’s house in Las Vegas
Despite his move to Miami, Waller still resides in Las Vegas, where he owns a luxurious home. His home, featured by Strange Buildings, is a custom-built sanctuary that mirrors his minimalist taste and personal evolution.
Featuring clean lines, a flat roof, and expansive glass panels, the residence is bathed in natural light. Inside, warm-toned hardwood floors contrast with a cool palette of whites and greys, while a cluttered coffee table hints at Waller’s introspective and creative side.
The outdoor area boasts an illuminated swimming pool and a sleek patio, seamlessly extending the tranquil, modern ambience beyond the walls.
FAQs
Is Darren Waller still sober?
Waller has been open about his past struggles with addiction and his commitment to sobriety. According to Fox Sports, he credits his recovery to personal growth and support from the NFL.
Does Darren Waller have a wife?
The American NFL player is divorced from WNBA star Kelsey Plum. They were married in March 2023 and divorced in April 2024.
Wrapping up
Darren Waller’s net worth reflects a career marked by resilience, talent, and transformation. From battling addiction to becoming one of the NFL’s top tight ends, his journey continues with a new chapter in Miami.
