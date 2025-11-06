Global site navigation

Darren Waller's net worth: his massive career earnings and new $2 million Dolphins deal
Celebrity biographies

Darren Waller's net worth: his massive career earnings and new $2 million Dolphins deal

by  Rodah Mogeni
5 min read

Darren Waller’s net worth in 2025 stands between $5 million and $10 million, bolstered by his recent $2 million deal with the Miami Dolphins. His return from retirement has reignited interest in his career earnings, contract history, and personal life.

Darren Waller arrives prior to the NFL 2025 game and him after the game at Hard Rock Stadium
Darren Waller arrives prior to the NFL 2025 game against the Cleveland Browns and him after a game at Hard Rock Stadium in 2025. Photo: Lauren Leigh Bacho, Leonardo Fernandez (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Waller’s career earnings are more than $42 million, stemming from big deals in the NFL.
  • He signed a three-year, $51 million extension with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022, at the time making him the highest-paid tight end.
  • Waller had officially announced his retirement in June 2024, but has returned via a trade to the Dolphins on a one-year deal worth up to $5 million.
  • Waller’s personal life, including his divorce from Kelsey Plum, has influenced his career decisions.

Profile summary

Full name

Darren Charles Waller

Date of birth

13 September 1992

Age

33 years old (as of 2025)

Place of birth

Acworth, Georgia, United States

Current residence

Las Vegas, Nevada, United States

Nationality

American

Ethnicity

African-American

Height

6′6″ / 198 cm

Weight

238 lbs / 108 kg

Father

Dorian Waller

Mother

Charlena Waller

Siblings

Deanna

Marital status

Divorced

Ex-wife

Kelsey Plum

Children

None

Profession

Professional American football player

Social media

Instagram

Read also

D4vd's net worth: is the singer behind "Here With Me" a millionaire?

Darren Waller's net worth

Darren has an estimated net worth of $5 million to $10 million, as reported by Essentially Sports. His return to the NFL in 2025 has reignited public interest in his financial journey.

Facts about Darren Waller
Darren Waller #83 of the Miami Dolphins looks on against the New York Jets. Photo: Megan Briggs/Getty Images (modified by author)
Source: Original

A breakdown of Darren Waller’s contract and salary

According to Spotrac, Waller’s current contract with the Dolphins is a one-year agreement worth $2 million. The deal includes no signing bonus or guaranteed money, reflecting the team’s cautious optimism following his return from retirement.

His average annual salary for 2025 is also $2 million, with a cap hit of the same amount.

Previously, Waller signed a three-year, $51 million extension with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022, making him one of the highest-paid tight ends at the time. Injuries and a brief stint with the New York Giants in 2023 preceded his retirement.

His career earnings also include salaries from the Ravens, Raiders, and Giants, as well as endorsement deals with brands like Pepsi, Snickers, Wilson, and BodyArmor. Below is a summary of his contract history and earnings since 2015, as per Over the Cap.

Read also

What happened to Xavier Restrepo's face? The NFL star's vascular malformation

Teams

Year Signed

Years

Total

Average Per Year (APY)

Guarantees

Amount earned

% earned

Effective APY

Ravens

2015

4

$2,386,096

$596,524

$111,096

$878,743

36.8%

$292,914

Ravens

2018

1

$129,200

$129,200

$0

$0

0.0%

$0

Raiders

2018

1

$630,000

$630,000

$0

$185,294

29.4%

$185,294

Dolphins

2019

4

$30,300,004

$7,575,001

$3,220,004

$17,120,004

56.5%

$5,706,668

Raiders

2022

3

$51,000,000

$17,000,000

$19,250,000

$11,675,000

22.9%

$11,675,000

Raiders

2022

3

$51,000,000

$17,000,000

$19,250,000

$12,100,000

23.7%

$12,100,000

Darren Waller’s teams and career trajectory

Waller’s NFL journey began with the Baltimore Ravens in 2015. After a suspension and time on the practice squad, he was signed by the Oakland Raiders in 2018. He quickly became a standout player, earning a Pro Bowl nod in 2020.

He later played for the Las Vegas Raiders until 2022, then joined the New York Giants in 2023. After a brief retirement, he returned in 2025 to join the Miami Dolphins.

Why Darren Waller retired and what brought him back

Waller announced his retirement in June 2024 at age 31 with the Giants. His decision stemmed from a serious health scare. He was hospitalised for 3½ days after losing consciousness and struggling to breathe.

Darren Waller #83 of the Miami Dolphins warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers
Darren Waller #83 of the Miami Dolphins warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Photo: Perry Knotts
Source: Getty Images

In a 17-minute-long YouTube video posted on his channel, Waller revealed the following regarding his sickness,

I come out of that experience and I'm sitting in the hospital, and I go back into my daily life and I'm like, 'Pretty clear, I almost just lost my life, and I don't know if I really feel if I would have died that I would have felt great about how my life was going if I died at that time.

Read also

Travis Kelce's college years at the University of Cincinnati: from Bearcats to NFL fame

He said the passion for football had slowly faded, prompting reevaluation. However, in mid-2025, he returned from retirement and was traded to the Dolphins for a one-year deal. Reasons for his return include a renewed mindset, trusted coaching relationships, and unfinished business in the sport.

However, the call of the game proved too strong to ignore. In July 2025, he signed with the Miami Dolphins, crediting the team’s culture and coaching staff as major influences on his decision. During his first press conference with the Dolphins, he told Sports Illustrated,

Frank Smith was a big deal why I wanted to be here.

Inside Darren Waller’s house in Las Vegas

Despite his move to Miami, Waller still resides in Las Vegas, where he owns a luxurious home. His home, featured by Strange Buildings, is a custom-built sanctuary that mirrors his minimalist taste and personal evolution.

Darren Waller's house
Darren Waller owns a home in Las Vegas. Photo: @rackkwall (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

Featuring clean lines, a flat roof, and expansive glass panels, the residence is bathed in natural light. Inside, warm-toned hardwood floors contrast with a cool palette of whites and greys, while a cluttered coffee table hints at Waller’s introspective and creative side.

The outdoor area boasts an illuminated swimming pool and a sleek patio, seamlessly extending the tranquil, modern ambience beyond the walls.

Read also

Bronson Pinchot's net worth: Did Balki make him a millionaire?

FAQs

Is Darren Waller still sober?

Waller has been open about his past struggles with addiction and his commitment to sobriety. According to Fox Sports, he credits his recovery to personal growth and support from the NFL.

Does Darren Waller have a wife?

The American NFL player is divorced from WNBA star Kelsey Plum. They were married in March 2023 and divorced in April 2024.

WNBA player Kelsey Plum of the Las Vegas Aces and tight end Darren Waller
WNBA player Kelsey Plum (L) and Darren Waller (R) attend the inaugural IX Awards at Allegiant Stadium on June 17, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Ethan Miller
Source: Getty Images

Wrapping up

Darren Waller’s net worth reflects a career marked by resilience, talent, and transformation. From battling addiction to becoming one of the NFL’s top tight ends, his journey continues with a new chapter in Miami.

READ MORE: Stefon Diggs’ net worth

Briefly.co.za also explored how Stefon Diggs’ $63.5 million Patriots contract propelled his net worth to $60 million. From a fifth-round draft pick to one of the NFL’s highest-paid wide receivers, Diggs’ journey reflects ambition, resilience, and financial growth.

Despite his immense success, Diggs remains grounded and focused on his performance. His story combines athletic excellence, smart business moves, and an unyielding drive to stay at the top.

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Rodah Mogeni avatar

Rodah Mogeni (Lifestyle writer) She is a content creator with more than 4 years of experience. She graduated from Chuka University with a BA degree in Journalism and Mass Communication (2023). She joined Briefly in 2019. Rodah has been working as a health/fitness writer at BetterMe (since 2020), London Brokers, The Hoth, and Ardor Content. In 2023, Rodah finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. Her email is rodahmugeni998@gmail.com

Tags:
USA
Hot: