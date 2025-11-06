Darren Waller’s net worth in 2025 stands between $5 million and $10 million, bolstered by his recent $2 million deal with the Miami Dolphins. His return from retirement has reignited interest in his career earnings, contract history, and personal life.

Darren Waller arrives prior to the NFL 2025 game against the Cleveland Browns and him after a game at Hard Rock Stadium in 2025. Photo: Lauren Leigh Bacho, Leonardo Fernandez (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Waller’s career earnings are more than $42 million , stemming from big deals in the NFL.

, stemming from big deals in the NFL. He signed a three-year, $51 million extension with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022, at the time making him the highest-paid tight end.

with the in 2022, at the time making him the highest-paid tight end. Waller had officially announced his retirement in June 2024, but has returned via a trade to the Dolphins on a one-year deal worth up to $5 million .

but has returned via a trade to the worth up to . Waller’s personal life, including his divorce from Kelsey Plum, has influenced his career decisions.

Profile summary

Full name Darren Charles Waller Date of birth 13 September 1992 Age 33 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Acworth, Georgia, United States Current residence Las Vegas, Nevada, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Height 6′6″ / 198 cm Weight 238 lbs / 108 kg Father Dorian Waller Mother Charlena Waller Siblings Deanna Marital status Divorced Ex-wife Kelsey Plum Children None Profession Professional American football player Social media Instagram

Darren Waller's net worth

Darren has an estimated net worth of $5 million to $10 million, as reported by Essentially Sports. His return to the NFL in 2025 has reignited public interest in his financial journey.

Darren Waller #83 of the Miami Dolphins looks on against the New York Jets. Photo: Megan Briggs/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

A breakdown of Darren Waller’s contract and salary

According to Spotrac, Waller’s current contract with the Dolphins is a one-year agreement worth $2 million. The deal includes no signing bonus or guaranteed money, reflecting the team’s cautious optimism following his return from retirement.

His average annual salary for 2025 is also $2 million, with a cap hit of the same amount.

Previously, Waller signed a three-year, $51 million extension with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022, making him one of the highest-paid tight ends at the time. Injuries and a brief stint with the New York Giants in 2023 preceded his retirement.

His career earnings also include salaries from the Ravens, Raiders, and Giants, as well as endorsement deals with brands like Pepsi, Snickers, Wilson, and BodyArmor. Below is a summary of his contract history and earnings since 2015, as per Over the Cap.

Teams Year Signed Years Total Average Per Year (APY) Guarantees Amount earned % earned Effective APY Ravens 2015 4 $2,386,096 $596,524 $111,096 $878,743 36.8% $292,914 Ravens 2018 1 $129,200 $129,200 $0 $0 0.0% $0 Raiders 2018 1 $630,000 $630,000 $0 $185,294 29.4% $185,294 Dolphins 2019 4 $30,300,004 $7,575,001 $3,220,004 $17,120,004 56.5% $5,706,668 Raiders 2022 3 $51,000,000 $17,000,000 $19,250,000 $11,675,000 22.9% $11,675,000 Raiders 2022 3 $51,000,000 $17,000,000 $19,250,000 $12,100,000 23.7% $12,100,000

Darren Waller’s teams and career trajectory

Waller’s NFL journey began with the Baltimore Ravens in 2015. After a suspension and time on the practice squad, he was signed by the Oakland Raiders in 2018. He quickly became a standout player, earning a Pro Bowl nod in 2020.

He later played for the Las Vegas Raiders until 2022, then joined the New York Giants in 2023. After a brief retirement, he returned in 2025 to join the Miami Dolphins.

Why Darren Waller retired and what brought him back

Waller announced his retirement in June 2024 at age 31 with the Giants. His decision stemmed from a serious health scare. He was hospitalised for 3½ days after losing consciousness and struggling to breathe.

Darren Waller #83 of the Miami Dolphins warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Photo: Perry Knotts

Source: Getty Images

In a 17-minute-long YouTube video posted on his channel, Waller revealed the following regarding his sickness,

I come out of that experience and I'm sitting in the hospital, and I go back into my daily life and I'm like, 'Pretty clear, I almost just lost my life, and I don't know if I really feel if I would have died that I would have felt great about how my life was going if I died at that time.

He said the passion for football had slowly faded, prompting reevaluation. However, in mid-2025, he returned from retirement and was traded to the Dolphins for a one-year deal. Reasons for his return include a renewed mindset, trusted coaching relationships, and unfinished business in the sport.

However, the call of the game proved too strong to ignore. In July 2025, he signed with the Miami Dolphins, crediting the team’s culture and coaching staff as major influences on his decision. During his first press conference with the Dolphins, he told Sports Illustrated,

Frank Smith was a big deal why I wanted to be here.

Inside Darren Waller’s house in Las Vegas

Despite his move to Miami, Waller still resides in Las Vegas, where he owns a luxurious home. His home, featured by Strange Buildings, is a custom-built sanctuary that mirrors his minimalist taste and personal evolution.

Darren Waller owns a home in Las Vegas. Photo: @rackkwall (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Featuring clean lines, a flat roof, and expansive glass panels, the residence is bathed in natural light. Inside, warm-toned hardwood floors contrast with a cool palette of whites and greys, while a cluttered coffee table hints at Waller’s introspective and creative side.

The outdoor area boasts an illuminated swimming pool and a sleek patio, seamlessly extending the tranquil, modern ambience beyond the walls.

FAQs

Is Darren Waller still sober?

Waller has been open about his past struggles with addiction and his commitment to sobriety. According to Fox Sports, he credits his recovery to personal growth and support from the NFL.

Does Darren Waller have a wife?

The American NFL player is divorced from WNBA star Kelsey Plum. They were married in March 2023 and divorced in April 2024.

WNBA player Kelsey Plum (L) and Darren Waller (R) attend the inaugural IX Awards at Allegiant Stadium on June 17, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Ethan Miller

Source: Getty Images

Wrapping up

Darren Waller’s net worth reflects a career marked by resilience, talent, and transformation. From battling addiction to becoming one of the NFL’s top tight ends, his journey continues with a new chapter in Miami.

