Few people realise that Travis Kelce’s college years shaped him into one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history. Choosing the University of Cincinnati was the first step in his long journey to NFL greatness.

Travis Kelce at Arrowhead Stadium on September 14, 2025 (L) and on September 28, 2025, in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo: Kevin Sabitus, Michael Owens (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Travis Kelce went to the University of Cincinnati on a full scholarship between 2008 and 2012 , but lost his scholarship after breaking team rules.

, but lost his scholarship after breaking team rules. His elder brother, Jason Kelce, attended the same college and vouched for Travis during his bad year.

Travis Kelce started as a quarterback, but the coaching crew sought other positions for him so he could get more playing time.

Profile summary

Full name Travis Michael Kelce Nickname Zeus Date of birth October 5, 1989 Age 36 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Westlake, Ohio, United States of America Current residence Kansas City, Missouri, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Height 6’5” (196 cm) Weight 249 lbs (113 kg) Parents Ed and Donna Kelce Siblings Jason Kelce Marital status Engaged Partner Taylor Swift Education University of Cincinnati, Cleveland Heights High School Profession Footballer NFL draft 2013 Position Tight end Team Kansas City Chiefs Net worth $90 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

Travis Kelce's college degree is from the University of Cincinnati

An impressive 2,539 yards of total offence in his senior year of high school helped Travis Kelce get several scholarship offers. The University of Cincinnati, Eastern Michigan, Akron, and Miami (OH) lined up for him. He followed in Jason's footsteps, taking a full scholarship to the University of Cincinnati in 2008.

Jeff Rotsky, Travis's high school coach at Cleveland Heights, played a major role in his development into an NFL athlete. During Travis' high school graduation party in 2008, as Cincinnati shared, the coach said:

Listen, they see you as a quarterback, but you’ve got to have the full understanding that if you’re not the guy there, you’re going to be an unbelievable tight end. And that’s probably what’s going to happen.

Facts about Travis Kelce. Photo: Leandro Bernardes/PxImages/Icon Sportswire on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

He was kicked out of the University of Cincinnati

Travis partied a bit to the extreme on December 31, 2009, in New Orleans. He paid the price when he failed a hard substance test before the 2010 season. He lost his scholarship and was suspended for the 2010 season by the NCAA.

His older brother, Jason, stood by him and let him stay in his room while Travis worked as a telemarketer. Travis told ESPN how Jason helped him mend things with the board in February 2023:

My brother came in like he was Superman. I don't know what he told them, or what he said.

Travis Kelce at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 19, 2025, in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo: Michael Owens

Source: Getty Images

With his suspension over, the NFL player returned to the college team in 2011. In the 2012 season, he recorded eight touchdowns and 45 receptions for 722 yards.

Travis transitioned from quarterback to tight end. Speaking to Arrowhead Pride about how he ended up being a tight end, he said:

We had an awesome quarterback at the time in Zach Collaros, and we needed some help in the run game as well as the passing game. So I talked to coach Butch Jones, who was my coach at the time, and he said we need a tight end, and my skill set, athleticism, and direction all transferred over, and it worked out perfectly for me.

He enjoyed his days in college despite the setbacks

Travis is a proud Bearcat. Before the Super Bowl in 2023, as E! Online published, he said:

It's all about Cincinnati, baby. I've always been extremely proud of coming from the University of Cincinnati. I finally got my diploma. I try to help out as much as I can. I go back to the university when I can. I just miss being around all those players that I played with, and all the people I met along the way there.

Travis Kelce at Arrowhead Stadium on October 12, 2025, in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo: Jamie Squire

Source: Getty Images

Travis finally got his college degree in 2022

According to UC, Kelce completed the rest of his credit hours in 2022, officially making him a University of Cincinnati college graduate. Travis Kelce earned a Bachelor’s degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from the College of Arts and Sciences.

Although he graduated in 2022, he did not receive his diploma until 2024. An Instagram post revealed that his brother also received his diploma that same day in a surprise commencement ceremony.

Travis Kelce is proud of his Cleveland Heights hometown

The tight end grew up in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, United States of America. He often mentions his hometown, Cleveland Heights, instead of his alma mater during game introductions.

He disagrees with those who see his hometown pride as a lack of appreciation for his time at the University of Cincinnati. An E! Online report quoted the NFL player as saying:

Every single thing I do is for this city. It sounds cliché, but I promise you, every single thing I do out there — when you see me dancing in the end zone, that’s Cleveland Heights, for you, right there.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024, in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo: Patrick Smith

Source: Getty Images

Frequently asked questions

How many years was Travis Kelce at Cincinnati? He was there between 2008 and 2012, but officially graduated in 2022.

Conclusion

Travis Kelce’s college years were as challenging as they were enjoyable. He managed to weather the storm with the support of friends and family, especially his big brother, Jason.

