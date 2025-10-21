What disease does Brendan Fraser have? The toll of stunts, stress, and recovery

There are no official reports indicating Brendan Fraser has a disease. But the George of the Jungle star has experienced multiple health issues. This is mainly due to the many stunts he performed while filming most of his blockbuster movies, such as The Mummy.

I believe I probably was trying too hard, in a way that’s destructive.

Key takeaways

Brendan Fraser’s health issues are a result of the toll on his body from stunts he performed during his career.

he performed during his career. Brendan suffered from depression as a result of an assault that happened in the summer of 2003.

as a result of an assault that happened in the summer of 2003. Following the multiple injuries, it took multiple surgeries and over seven years to recover from the physical toll on his health.

Brendan Fraser’s profile summary

Full name Brendan James Fraser Gender Male Date of birth December 3, 1968 Age 56 years old (as of October 2025) Place of birth Indianapolis, Indiana, United States Current residence New York, United States Nationality American and Canadian Ethnicity White Height 6 feet 3 inches Weight 95 kg (approx) Father Peter Fraser Mother Carol Fraser Siblings Kevin, Sean, and Regan Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Jeanne Moore Children Griffin Arthur, Leland Francis, and Holden Fletcher Education Montessori schools, Sacred Heart School, Upper Canada College, and Seattle’s Cornish College of the Arts Profession Actor Net worth $20 million Social media Instagram

What disease does Brendan Fraser have?

Brendan Fraser does not have any known disease. However, he has had several health problems as a result of multiple physical injuries sustained while filming.

During an interview with The Telegraph, Brendan revealed that he got numerous injuries from years of doing his own stunts. He said,

I got a little banged up from years of doing my own stunts and needed a surgical fix on the spine and the hinges. That took a lot out of me. I knew I would get better, but it took a long time.

Treatment

The actor underwent several surgeries, including vocal cord repair, a partial knee replacement, a laminectomy, and multiple spinal fusions to address severe injuries. In an interview, he discussed how the constant hospital visits led him to take a break from Hollywood. He said,

Going to work — in between being in and out of those hospitals, that wasn’t always possible. So what I’m saying to you sounds, I hope, not like some sort of ‘Hey, I had a boo-boo. I needed to put a Band-Aid on it,’ but more of an account of the reality of what I was walking around in.

About Brendan Fraser's struggles with depression

Fraser also suffered from depression as a result of an alleged assault by Philip Berk, former president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. The incident occurred at the Beverly Hills Hotel in the summer of 2003, but Berk denied the allegations.

After speaking up, Fraser felt his career was sidelined, receiving fewer job offers. Due to a lack of reconciliation or apology, Brendan did not attend the 2023 Golden Globes ceremony. He revealed,

No, I will not participate. It’s because of the history that I have with them. And my mother didn’t raise a hypocrite. You can call me a lot of things, but not that.

Brendan Fraser's hair loss

Brenda Fraser experienced significant hair thinning and loss in the 2000s. However, this was short-lived, as by 2008, he started to notice a much fuller head, which led to speculation that the actor had undergone a hair transplant.

What happened to Brendan Fraser physically?

Brendan Fraser underwent a significant weight loss of over 100 pounds in three years. This change was part of his recovery from multiple physical injuries sustained during his action-packed career.

In a December 2022 interview with Vanity Fair, Brendan explained how he lost weight. He said,

I was waxed. Starved of carbohydrates. I would drive home after work and stop to get something to eat. I needed some cash one day, and I went to the ATM, and I couldn’t remember my PIN number because my brain was misfiring. Banging on the thing. I didn’t eat that night.

Brendan Fraser's thyroid disease allegations

No public records exist indicating Brendan suffers from thyroid disease. However, the renowned actor reportedly underwent a vocal cord surgery to eliminate a non-cancerous tumour from his vocal cords in 2003

Exploring Brendan Fraser’s career

Brendan made his debut role in the 1991 film Child of Darkness, Child of Light. His breakthrough was in films like Encino Man (1992) and School Ties (1992).

Fraser boasts over 84 acting credits under his name. Some of his movies and TV shows include:

Year Movie/TV show Role 2025 Rental Family Phillip Vandarpleog 2024 Brothers Farful 2023 The Downloaded Roscoe Koudulian 2022 Behind the Curtain of Night Ronay 2021 No Sudden Move Doug Jones

A look at Brendan Fraser’s age and early life

Brendan James Fraser (aged 56 as of October 2025) was born on December 3, 1968, in Indianapolis, Indiana, United States. His parents are Carol Mary and Peter Fraser, and he grew up with his three brothers, Kevin, Sean, and Regan.

Brendan attended Sacred Heart School and Upper Canada College. He further pursued acting at Seattle’s Cornish College of the Arts, graduating in 1990.

A look at Brendan Fraser's marriage, divorce, and children

Brendan was married to actress Afton Smith on September 27, 1998, and they had three sons together. However, in 2007, the celebrity couple announced their divorce, and it was finalised in 2009.

According to the divorce settlement made in 2009, the actor was to pay his ex-wife $50,000 per month in alimony and $25,000 per month in child support. However, the alimony and child support payments ended in 2019.

Trivia

Brendan Fraser's net worth is estimated at $20 million .

. His eldest son, Griffin, has been diagnosed with Autism.

Final word

There are no records indicating Brendan Fraser has a disease. His health journey is a compelling blend of physical injuries and emotional struggles, shaped by years of demanding stunts and personal trauma.

