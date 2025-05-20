Meet Cisca Wauman and Adam Norris, Lando Norris' parents

Lando Norris, the accomplished British Formula 1 driver, owes much of his success to the unwavering support of his parents, Adam Norris and Cisca Wauman. The racing driver has credited his parents for helping him stay grounded throughout his racing career.

One thing that my mother and dad have done very well is keep me grounded. [They help me] live as normally as possible [and] not get carried away in any way.

Lando Norris and his father, Adam Norris, in Bahrain, Bahrain (L). Cisca Wauman at Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne, Australia.

Key takeaways

Lando Norris is a British racing driver who competes in Formula One for McLaren.

who competes in Formula One for McLaren. Lando Norris' family has been a great source of inspiration and his biggest supporters throughout his racing journey.

The racing driver's parents are Adam Norris and Cisca Wauman.

His father, Adam Norris, is a successful British businessman and early investor.

Adam’s wealth helped fund Lando’s early racing career.

A closer look at Lando Norris' parents, Cisca Wauman and Adam Norris

Lando Norris is the second born of the four children of Cisca Wauman and Adam Norris, who have been together for over two decades. On 27 February 2024, during an appearance on the High Performance podcast, the racing driver spoke candidly about the influence of his father on his career and personal growth. He said:

There’s many things that my dad has given to me, or I’ll say, invested in me. But it’s an investment, not a given. I need to pay back that investment and reward him, and use what he’s given me to show that it’s all been useful and not a waste of time.

Five fast facts about Cisca Wauman and Adam Norris, Lando Norris' parents.

Adam Norris

Lando Norris' father is a popular entrepreneur, venture capitalist and retired pensions manager. He is the founder and CEO of Pure Electric, a leading electric scooter company launched in 2018. According to The Times, the company has since expanded to operate in eight countries, selling over 285,000 scooters.

I started Pure Electric to help bring about a personal transport revolution and have a positive impact on the world, benefitting society now and for generations to come.

Norris previously worked in the pensions' industry, where he played a significant role in expanding Hargreaves Lansdown, a prominent UK financial services company. At the age of 26, he launched a direct-to-consumer pensions business, which grew to become the UK's largest retailer of pensions within seven years.

Adam Norris and Lando Norris during the Australian GP at Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit on 24 March 2024 in Melbourne, Australia.

As per the company's website, this venture eventually merged with Hargreaves Lansdown and was listed on the stock market with a valuation of £800 million. On 3 July 2023, during an interview with Barclays, Adam Norris shared his personal view on what entrepreneurial spirit means to him, stating:

Every entrepreneur is different which makes comparisons hard. That said, I think I’m very different to many UK-based entrepreneurs because I judge myself against Silicon Valley rather than my UK peers. It’s something I’ve done from a very young age.

Cisca Wauman

Lando Norris' mom, Cisca Wauman, is originally from the Flanders region of Belgium. She contributes to Lando's dual British-Belgian citizenship. While she maintains a private life, Cisca is known for her unwavering support of Lando Norris' racing career.

Adam Norris and Cisca Wauman before the Formula 1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone Circuit in Northampton, Great Britain on 7 July 2024.

Lando has often expressed gratitude for her nurturing role, crediting her with helping him stay grounded and focused throughout his journey in motorsport. In 2023, during an appearance on the Made with Love podcast, Lando took a moment to give his mother a heartfelt shout-out, thanking her for her constant love and support. He said:

I want to give a massive thank you for all the times you dealt with me, and all the help and support that you gave me when I was a little boy to make me into the person that I am now,

The Formula 1 driver added:

Also, for supporting me in the job that I do ... and for making me the guy that I am today. I think I’m a good guy. I try to be and a lot of that is because of you. So thanks, mom!

Lando Norris with father Adam and mother Cisca at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps on 28 July 2024 in Spa, Belgium.

Frequently asked questions

Are Lando Norris' parents still married?

Adam Norris and Cisca Wauman are still married. They have been together for over 25 years.

Is Lando Norris' father a millionaire?

Adam Norris is a millionaire with an alleged net worth of $254 million as per The SportsRush. He is one of Bristol's wealthiest people. In 2018, he was one of the 501st-richest person in the country.

Where do Landos' parents live?

The FI driver's parents currently reside in Bristol, England.

What is Lando Norris' ethnicity?

Lando Norris is of mixed British and Belgian ethnicity.

Lando Norris and Adam Norris during the F1 Grand Prix of The Netherlands at Circuit Zandvoort on 25 August 2024 in Zandvoort, Netherlands.

What languages does Lando Norris speak?

Lando Norris primarily speaks English and has a basic understanding of Flemish Dutch due to his Belgian heritage, along with some knowledge of French, Spanish, and Italian.

Who are Lando Norris' siblings?

The racing driver has three siblings: an older brother, Oliver Norris, and two younger sisters, Flo and Cisca Norris. Oliver was involved in competitive karting until 2014. He is now the CEO and founder of Cool Performance.

Lando Norris' parents, Cisca Wauman and Adam Norris, have played a vital role in his life, offering support and influence that helped shape his path in the motorsport industry. Their steady presence have been key to his growth and success.

