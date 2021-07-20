Lando Norris net worth, salary, age, girlfriend, family, robbed, career, Twitch

Lando Norris is a Formula 1 racing driver. His father spent years helping him become a motorsport world champion. At the age of 17, McLaren made the racer its test and reserve driver. While Lando Norris is good at car racing, his brother is an excellent kart racer.

What is Quadrant Lando Norris? He partnered with Aarav Amin, Steve Alvarez, Niran Yesufu, and Maria Bish in launching an eSports team called Team Quadrant. They stream gaming videos on Twitch. When was Lando Norris robbed? He was mugged at Wembley when travelilng home after the Euro 2020 finale. The robbers dragged him out of his car and took his £40k Richard Mille watch.

Lando Norris' profile summary

Full name: Lando Norris

Lando Norris Date of birth: 13th November 1999

13th November 1999 Place of birth: Bristol, UK

Bristol, UK Age: 21 years

21 years Career: Racing driver

Racing driver Nationality: British-Belgian

British-Belgian Ethnicity: Caucasian

Caucasian Gender: Male

Male Marital status: Single

Single Siblings: 3

3 Height: 5 feet 7 inches

5 feet 7 inches Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Eye colour: Blue

Blue Net worth: $3 million

$3 million Lando Norris’ Instagram page: landonorris

landonorris Lando Norris' Twitch account: landonorris

landonorris Lando Norris' Facebook page: Lando Norris

Lando Norris Lando Norris' Twitter handle: Lando Norris

Lando Norris Lando Norris’ YouTube channel: Lando Norris

Lando Norris' biography

How old is Lando Norris? Lando Norris' age is 21 years as of 2020. He was born on 13th November 1999 in Bristol, UK, and his dad noticed his talent at a young age. The star began with motorbikes and then moved to cars.

His family relocated to Glastonbury and enrolled him at a private school called Millfield in Somerset. At Glastonbury, he built his career and studied as a day boarder.

Lando Norris' family

Who is Lando Norris' father? His dad, Adam Norris, is the owner and CEO of Horatio Investments Ltd and is among the wealthiest people in Bristol. Adam invests in commercial property, Formula 1, and other equine sports.

In 2016, Adam was estimated to be worth £205 million. He has four children with his wife, Cisca Wauman. They are two daughters, Florence and Cisca, and two sons, Lando and Oliver. Lando Norris' mother is in her 50s.

Who is Lando Norris' girlfriend?

The McLaren driver might be dating or single. He once said in an interview that he suffered from a broken heart. His witty joke meant he had an injury before the racing in Styrian Grand Prix in 2020.

Where does Lando Norris live? He lives in Woking in northwest Surrey, which is near McLaren's headquarters. The celebrity is 5 feet 7 inches tall. He weighs 60-70 kgs and has blue eyes and dark brown hair.

The race driver's career life

Norris rode a kart for the first time at Clay Pigeon kart track. The 7-year-old and his 10-year-old brother, Oliver, then started competing in kart races. Upon completing the KF and Rotax karting categories, Adam bought him more equipment to broaden his skills.

The sports star competed in the WSK Euro Series in 2013 and 2014. He lost the race in 2013 but got the world KF championship title in 2014. The boy then ventured into racing cars in the Ginetta Junior championship. He earned the top rookie honours.

In 2015, the star raced a single-seater against other 15-year-olds in the new FIA-backed MSA Formula 4 championship. He tackled good racers like Dan Ticktum and Ricky Collard. After that, the teenage racer went abroad to train racing on Grand Prix tracks in Formula 4 series.

He was the second to qualify in the Italian Monza F4. Unfortunately, the race driver got into an accident, making him the last one to start the second race. However, he still managed to grab third place.

The star raced for Mucke Motorsport in the German series and won race three. Lando made it to the second place in the Nurburgring race but encountered a big crash at Hockenheimring. It was a relief for fans since the accident happened a weekend before his MSA Formula 4 finale.

The race driver began racing in the Toyota Racing Series in New Zealand in 2016. He also participated in the Formula Renault Eurocup and Northern European Cup in the same year. In 2017, he focused on the European Formula 3 championship.

In 2017, Lando replaced McLaren's outgoing 2009 world champion Jenson Button. They signed him up after he showcased an impressive performance at their team testing contest in Hungaroring.

The racer moved to Formula 2 in 2018 while still doing McLaren's test. After his last official practice sessions at the Belgian and Italian Grands Prix, McLaren paired him with Carlos Sainz Jnr for their 2019 driver line-up.

The star finished the Formula 2 season as the second runner-up. In the 2019 Formula 1, his best performance was taking the sixth position in the second race in Bahrain. In 2020's Formula 1, he became the youngest Briton to take a Formula 1 podium.

Lando Norris’ accident

The British racer was frustrated for finishing 13th and outside the points for the McLaren during the 2020 Portuguese GP race. Stroll, a Canadian driver, not only collided with him but also hit Verstappen. According to Stroll, Norris was kind of in the middle of the track; therefore, it was challenging to tell whether he was going inside or staying on the line.

Lando Norris' net worth

He is the second-highest-paid McLaren F1 driver. Lando Norris' salary is around $2 million per year, while Australian Daniel Ricciardo earns $17 million. Lando Norris' podiums are four, and McLaren extended his contract to 2023. His net worth is more than $3 million as of 2021.

Fans cannot wait to see Lando Norris winning more races and breaking more records. He became the people's favourite racer at a young age and maintained his outstanding performance for years.

