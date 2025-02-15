The true story of Jerry Baker in 23 Blast: What really happened?

When Travis Freeman lost his sight Jerry Baker helped him to continue living his dream of playing football. Unfortunately, when tragedy struck Jerry, and he lost his legs in an accident, he turned to the bottle to numb the pain. This is what happened to Jerry Baker in 23 Blast.

Travis Freeman during the 2014 23 Blast New York premiere at Regal E-Walk. Photo: @23 Blast on Facebook, Robin Marchant via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

23 Blast narrates the real-life tale of Travis Freeman, who played football blind.

narrates the real-life tale of Travis Freeman, who played football blind. The movie features stars, including Timothy Busfield, Dylan Baker and Stephen Lang.

It grossed $549,185 against a $1 million budget.

This article discusses key events from the biopic 23 Blast, including the real-life outcomes of the characters.

Who is Jerry Baker in 23 Blast?

Portrayed by Bram Hoover, Jerry Baker was Freeman’s childhood best friend. He played a vital role in shaping his successful sporting career in and out of the film version of events.

Is 23 Blast based on a true story?

The 2013 American sports drama film 23 Blast is based on the true story of Travis Freeman, played by Mark Hapka.

Life was normal for the young man until he started experiencing severe migraine that would last for nine days.

On the tenth day, the headache stopped, but Freeman’s left eye began swelling. When a medical doctor noticed an infection, Travis’ parents quickly rushed him to the University of Kentucky hospital. During a Q&A with 15 Minutes With, Freeman narrated his prognosis, saying:

After running different tests on me, the doctor found out I had Cavernous Sinus Thrombosis. By this time, my entire head was completely swollen.

An episode of the 23 Blast. Photo: @23 Blast on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Original

Freeman was immediately rushed into surgery. Although he made it out alive, he was now blind. In the interview, he added:

In 48 hours, I went from a 20/20 vision to no vision at all.

Jerry Baker and Travis Freeman’s real-life story

Baker stood by his friend’s side after the tragic events in real life as depicted in 23 Blast. Travis posited in the Q&A session that his friend was instrumental in getting him out of the shell.

When I lost my vision, I did not want any of my friends to come see me in the hospital. However, one day, Baker visited and stayed with me for hours. He convinced me that my other friends would accept me and that all was well.

Although Freeman faced the decision of having to attend school for the blind away from home, his parents and best friend helped Travis adapt to his new life.

What happened to the real Jerry Baker from the movie 23 Blast?

When Jerry and Travis got into Corbin High School, the former began going in a different direction. He began heavily indulging in drugs and alcohol.

Sadly, Baker was involved in a roofing accident that led to multiple surgeries, constant infections and amputation of his legs. The situation became even worse after he suffered severe brain damage and was paralysed from the waist down.

Bram Hoover portraying Bram Hoover (L). The actor at the 23 Blast New York Premiere in 2014 (R). Photo: @23 Blast on Facebook, Robin Marchant via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

How did Jerry Baker die?

According to Find a Grave, Travis Freeman’s friend died on 26 May 2007 at the age of 26. He is buried at the Pine Hill Cemetery in Knox County, Kentucky, USA.

Jerry Baker’s cause of death was complications resulting from the roofing accident. He was reportedly survived by his mother, Vicki, and daughter, Kaylee.

Travis Freeman’s remarks about his late friend Jerry Baker

In October 2014, Travis shared how Jerry would have probably reacted to the 23 Blast movie while speaking to the promotional team.

I think my friend would have been proud of the film. When I felt lost, Jerry said to me, ‘’You are just like everyone else. You are going to be okay, and I am not giving up on you. He would be honoured to have the role he has in the movie.

Who is the wife of Jerry Baker in 23 Blast?

In the 23 Blast movie, Jerry Baker’s wife is Patty Wheatley, played by Becky Ann Baker. The American actress is the real-life wife of Dylan Baker, who directs the film and portrays Travis Freeman’s father.

Travis Freeman during the 2014 23 Blast New York premiere at Regal E-Walk. Photo: @23 Blast on Facebook, Robin Marchant via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

FAQs

23 Blast was written by Toni and Bram Hoover and produced by Touchdown Productions, LLC. It was the winner of the 2013 Heartland Film Festival's Audience choice Award for Narrative Feature Below are some frequently asked questions about the 98-minute movie:

How old is Jerry Baker?

Jerry was born on 4 September 1980 in Corbin, Whitley County, Kentucky, USA. He died about four months before his 27th birthday.

What kind of infection did Travis Freeman have?

In the Netflix show, Travis had a bacterial meningitis infection. However, in real life, he was diagnosed with Cavernous Sinus Thrombosis.

Did Travis Freeman and Ashley get married?

Although the movie depicts a love story between Travis and his classmate Ashley, there is no evidence suggesting that she was a real person. According to The Direct, Freeman has been married to Stephanie since 2015.

Where is Travis Freeman now?

Travis is a motivational speaker and the CEO of The Freeman Foundation. On the other hand, his wife Stephanie runs a baking business. The couple resides in their hometown of Kentucky.

Travis Freeman during his wedding in 2015. Photo: @23 Blast (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

What platforms is 23 Blast on?

Viewers can stream the movie on Netflix, Pure Flix, Peacock Premium, UP Faith & Family Apple TV Channel or download it on Amazon Video.

Jerry Baker in 23 Blast helped his best friend Travis Freeman overcome his odds after he lost his sight. Sadly, when Baker underwent a double leg amputation and became paralysed after an accident, he reacted differently to the tragedy. Jerry struggled with addiction until he died in 2007.

READ ALSO: Spencer James in real life: The true story behind All American

As published on Briefly, All American is an American sports drama television series that narrates the story of professional NFL star Spencer James. Hailing from a low-income neighbourhood, he is recruited to play for a team with the resources to make him a star.

But who is Spencer James in real life, and does the series' storyline follow real-life events? Here is the story of a sportsman who will stop at nothing to achieve his goals.

Source: Briefly News