Is Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's age difference a big deal?

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift celebrate their birthdays about two months apart. The pair, who started dating when they were both 33, are often dubbed a "supercouple" by the media. On 26 August 2025, they announced their engagement via a joint Instagram post that read:

Your English and gym teachers are getting married.

Key takeaways

Travis first expressed interest in Taylor during a July 2023 appearance on the New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce podcast.

during a July 2023 appearance on the podcast. The duo publicly confirmed their relationship in October 2023 after they were photographed holding hands following their SNL appearance.

after they were photographed holding hands following their appearance. Swift has referenced Kelce in some of her songs , including So High School and The Alchemy .

, including and . Travis is considered one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history, while Taylor is among the best-selling music artists ever.

Exploring Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's age difference

Travis (36 as of 2025) was born on 5 October 1989, while Taylor (35 as of October 2025) was born on 13 December 1989. This means that their age difference is just about two months.

During her acceptance speech for the 2024 MTV Video Music Award, Swift showered Kelce with praise, saying:

Everything this man touches turns to fun, magic and happiness. I want to thank him for adding that to my life.

Taylor was impressed by how Travis first shot his shot

On 8 July 2023, Kelce attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in hopes of meeting her for the first time in person and gifting her a personalised bracelet with his phone number. A few weeks later, he narrated to his brother, Jason, on their podcast, how his plan failed miserably, saying:

I was disappointed that Taylor does not speak before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs she sings.

That December, Taylor told Time Magazine that she was impressed by Travis' move, revealing:

We started hanging out after he adorably put me on blast on his podcast.

The duo hinted at a relationship after she attended one of his games

Travis plays for the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs. On 24 September 2023, Taylor threw fans for a loop after her surprise appearance during a game alongside Kelce's mom, Donna.

Swift would later tell Time that they were already a couple by this time. The pair made their relationship official with PDA-filled moments during the SNL afterparty at Catch Steak in October of the same year.

Travis Kelce supported Taylor Swift during her Eras Tour

On 10 November 2023, Kelce, Swift and her dad (Scott) stepped out for dinner at the Four Seasons Hotel in Buenos Aires. The next day, the sportsman was spotted singing and dancing to Taylor's songs at the Eras Tour in the VIP section.

According to People, Taylor gave a shout-out to Travis, changing the lyrics of her Karma song to Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home with me. Kelce joined Swift onstage at the Eras Tour in June 2024.

The couple kissed after the Kansas City Chiefs won the 2024 Super Bowl

In February 2024, Swift supported her boyfriend at the Super Bowl, bringing her family and friends, including Ice Spice and Blake Lively, to the game.

She wore a jacket featuring the Chiefs logo and rocked a custom #87 pendant necklace as a tribute to her beau. After his team won, Taylor gave Kelce a congratulatory smooch, and they partied all night at the XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas.

Taylor and Travis have been in previous relationships

Travis started dating television personality Maya Benberry in April 2016. The latter confirmed their split in January 2017.

From 2017 to 2022, Kelce was in a relationship with internet sensation Kayla Nicole Brown. On the other hand, Swift's dating history includes A-listers such as Harry Styles. Here are some of her exes, per Cosmopolitan:

Joe Jonas (July to October 2008)

Lucas Till (March to April 2009)

John Mayer (December 2009 to February 2010)

Jake Gyllenhaal (October 2010 to January 2011)

Connor Kennedy (July to October 2012)

Harry Styles (November 2012 to January 2013)

Calvin Harris (February 2015 to May 2016)

Tom Hiddleston (May to September 2016)

Joe Alwyn (May 2017 to April 2023)

FAQs

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been dating for over two years. They engaged in 2025, and her ring, designed by Kindred Lubeck, has a reported value of between $500,000 and $1 million. Below are some frequently asked questions about the couple:

Is Taylor Swift richer than Travis Kelce?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Travis has an estimated net worth of $90 million. Conversely, Taylor is the wealthiest female musician, with an estimated net worth of $1.6 billion, per Forbes.

John Mayer was 32 and Taylor was 19 when they started dating. Their past romance is widely believed to be the subject of her song Dear John, which discusses their huge age difference.

Ed Sheeran and Swift have shared a strong friendship for years. They collaborated on her albums Reputation and Red. Ed has been married to the mother of his two kids, Cherry Seaborn, since 2019.

Wrapping up

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift share the same birth year, 1989. Nonetheless, the NFL star is older than the singer, having been born in October, and she in December. The pair started dating in the summer of 2023 and engaged in 2025.

