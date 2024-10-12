Ice Spice: Age, height, real name, career highlights, full biography

Recently, various female rappers have been making headlines for their chart-topping hits. OGs like Nicki Minaj and up-and-comers like GloRilla have cemented their place on the map. Among the new faces in the industry, many fans are particularly eager to learn more about Ice Spice, the rapper who is best known for her calm vocals.

Ice Spice during the 2023 Met Gala (L). The rapper at the 66th Grammy Awards in 2024 (R). Photo: Arturo Holmes, Gina Ferazzi (modified by author)

Ice Spice is an American hip-hop star widely recognised for the hits Princess Diana, Gangsta Boo, Barbie World and Name of Love. Often described as a breakout star by various tabloids, she has bagged several accolades, including a BET Hip-Hop Award and four Grammy Awards nominations. But how much do you know about who the star is behind the mic?

Ice Spice’s profile summary

Full name Isis Naija Gaston Famous as Ice Spice Gender Female Date of birth 1 January 2000 Age 24 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Capricorn Birthplace The Bronx, New York City, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Education Sacred Heart High School Height 5’8’’ (173 cm) Weight 60 kg (132 lbs) Hair colour Auburn Eye colour Brown Sexuality Bisexual Marital status Single Parents Charina Almanzar and Joseph Gaston Siblings 5 Profession Rapper, songwriter Years active 2021-present Net worth $8 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook

Who is Ice Spice?

You are probably already familiar with Ice Spice without even realising it. She gained notoriety in late 2022 after her track, Munch (Feelin’ U), went viral on TikTok.

During a January 2023 interview with ELLE, the rapper used three words to describe herself, leaving many yearning to know more about her.

I am gorgeous, confident and witty.

From her early life to her educational background and professional journey, here is everything you need to know about the redheaded rapper taking over the game.

Rapper Ice Spice at New York City's Empire State Building in 2024. Photo: John Nacion

Ice Spice’s real name is Isis Naija Gaston

While speaking to ELLE, Isis revealed how she came up with the nickname Ice Spice at 14 when looking for a Finsta name.

Growing up, I went by the moniker Ice, so I chose Spice because the two words rhymed. Also, I love spicy food.

She is of mixed ethnicity

The hip-hop star (aged 24 as of 2024) was born on 1 January 2000 in The Bronx, New York City, USA. Her mother, Charina Almanzar, is Dominican, while her dad, Joseph Gaston, is African-American.

Ice Spice’s mom had her when she was 17

Ice Spice’s parents met at McDonald’s in New York. While speaking to Interview Magazine in December 2022, she opened up about her relationship with her mom, saying:

She had me as a teenager, so she gives me sister vibes. Although our relationship is somewhat chaotic, we love each other.

For the most part, the rapper was raised by her grandparents after her parents divorced when she was 2.

Ice Spice during the 2024 People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Axelle

Her dad inspired her love for hip-hop

Joseph Gaston, an underground rapper, greatly influenced his daughter’s musical career. In an April 2023 interview with Paper magazine, the Did It First hitmaker narrated her father’s input in the rapper she is today.

I subconsciously became an artist after seeing my father be one first. He is a lover of music and an actual hip-hop head.

Isis dropped out of university and worked as a cashier at Wendy’s

Regarding her education, Isis attended Sacred Heart High School before proceeding to the State University of New York at Purchase.

However, around her sophomore year, she dropped out and started working as a cashier at The Gap.

She began rapping after meeting with record producer RiotUSA

The 24-year-old star released her debut song, Bully Freestyle, in March 2021. In 2022, she signed a record deal with Capitol Records and 10K Projects. Below are some of Ice Spice’s songs and the amount of YouTube views they have amassed as of 8 October 2024:

Princess Diana (2023): 146 million views

(2023): 146 million views Deli (2023): 96 million views

(2023): 96 million views Barbie World (2023): 154 million views

(2023): 154 million views Gimmie A Light (2024): 12 million views

Erykah Badu and Rihanna are some of her musical inspirations

Isis was first inspired to start rapping by Sheff G and the late Pop Smoke. She has listed Nicki Minaj, Cardi B and Remy Ma as some of her role models due to their New York roots.

Hip-hop star Ice Spice during the 2024 Rabanne Party in Paris, France. Photo: River Callaway

The Plenty Sun hitmaker has also referred to Taylor Swift and Lauryn Hill as some of the stars who inspire her music.

Ice Spice’s net worth is impressive

According to Celebrity Net Worth, The Bronx native is worth $8 million. Her income primarily stems from her successful musical career, which includes album sales, streaming royalties and concert tours.

She is bisexual

Ice Spice’s sexual orientation has always been a hot topic surrounding the hip-hop star. In September 2021, she tweeted:

What is it called when you are attracted to femininity in men and masculinity in women?

FAQs

With the rapper’s growing popularity, it is natural for her fans to dig into her personal life. Here are some frequently asked questions about her:

Who are Ice Spice’s siblings?

Isis Naija Gaston has five siblings. As the oldest, she prefers keeping details about her siblings under wraps.

The duo sparked dating rumours in August 2022. Interestingly, their romance took a new twist when Drake unfollowed her on Instagram. Isis later cleared the air, claiming there was no beef between them.

Ice Spice during the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California. Photo: Fox

While Ice Spice catapulted to fame overnight, she is remarkably tight-lipped about her personal life. From her love life to her family, she selectively chooses what to share with her fans. However, one thing is certain: the rapper is a figure to watch out for.

