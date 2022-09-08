You may have already heard of the talented Brenda Mukwevho through her impressive production moves behind-the-scenes and portrayal of Lufuno in the Venda drama series Muvhango, but she has also had some acting roles that you may not have taken much note of. What has Brenda worked on and what is the local star getting up to these days? In this article, we go into more detail on her career, private life and more.

We already know she has experience in directing and production, but, who is Brenda Mukwevho exactly? What else do we know about her career and other parts of her life? Here is a summary of Brenda Mukwevho’s biography before we dive deeper into aspects of her personal life, career, net worth and more.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Brenda Mukwevho Nickname Brenda Date of birth Unknown Age 40-55 years old (estimated) Zodiac sign Unknown Birthplace Makwarela, Limpopo, South Africa Romantic orientation Unknown Religious beliefs Christian (roumored) Current residence Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa (unconfirmed) Current nationality South African Marital status Unknown Ethnicity Black Gender Female Weight Unknown Height 173 cm (estimated) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Parents Unknown Siblings Unknown Profession Actress, director Education Unknown Native language Zulu Net worth $400,000-$500,000 Social media pages @brenda.mukwevho on Instagram BRENDA MUKWEVHO on LinkedIn

Brenda Mukwevho’s Wikipedia and other pages do not give us much detail on her life, and we only have details on her professional life, basic details of where she comes from and possible net worth.

Brenda Mukwevho’s age

Her age has never been confirmed, but some estimate the star to be in her middle-aged years based on her lengthy industry experience.

Who was the director of Rhythm City?

One of the most searched questions surrounding the star online is: 'Is Dorothy from House of Zwide a director?' since she is a familiar face for local soapie lovers. Something that the House of Zwide fans may not have known is that the actess is also a director, as briefly mentioned earlier. According to her LinkedIn page, she was a director on the successful local drama series Rhythm City.

Brenda Mukwevho’s career

As mentioned earlier, her hugely successful role as a director has helped her cement her name in the entertainment industry. In terms of her House of Zwide role, she plays'Dorothy' house maid to the Zwide family. The show is about a young local girl trying to make it in the fashion world and trying her luck at a famous fashion brand created by iconic designer Funani Zwide.

Besides, many may have previously recognised her for her role as Lufuno on the equally successful local show Muvhango, a show that juxtaposes the modern lifestyle of South Africans in the 1990s against the old-school traditions of tribal Africans.

Brenda Mukwevho’s net worth

Thanks to the actress's successful career, she is reported to have a net worth ranging from $400,000 to $500,000 according to various sources. This figure has not been confirmed though.

Brenda Mukwevho’s profiles

You can find her under @brenda.mukwevho on Instagram where she has 6,367 followers. Brenda also has a LinkedIn page under BRENDA MUKWEVHO with 148 connections on the platform.

Brenda Mukwevho may have been around for some time, but her recent acting roles have brought more attention to the already-established star. Although she has gained more attention through House of Zwide, her previous acting and directing experience proves she was always a force to be reckoned with.

