Who is Ferry Jele? Age, daughter, husband, career, nominations, profiles

Jele is indeed the epitome of beauty with brains; the stunning actress is endowed with a variety of skills. She brings a lot to the table, especially in the South African entertainment industry; she is a well-established actor who also dabbles as a voice actor and dancer. So, who is Ferry Jele? Does she have kids? Get a glimpse into her life here.

She is popular for her role as Veronica in 'The River'. Photo: @ferry_jele (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

She is a role model for all upcoming actresses looking to follow her path to success in TV. Ferry Jele is mostly known for her role as Veronica in The River, but she has also appeared in many other roles. Are you interested in her other shows? What is her life story?

Ferry Jele's profiles and bio

Name Ferry Jele Date of birth 19th September 1981 Place of birth Johannesburg, South Africa Age 41 years as of 2022 Zodiac Sign Virgo Education Natal Technikon Siblings 2 Nationality South African Children Neo Paulus and Mvanolinkie Instagram Ferry_Jele Net worth Approximately $300,000-$600,000

When was Ferry Jele born?

Ferry Jele's age is 41 years as of 2022. Her date of birth is 19th September 1981.

Where was Ferry Jele born? She was born in Johannesburg, South Africa, in a family of three children, where she is the last born. Ferry Jele's siblings are not known.

Education

She attended both primary and high school in Johannesburg. Her academic journey began in a primary school, and from there, she furthered her studies in a famous Secondary school in South Africa.

After completing her junior studies successfully, she pursued Drama & Theatre at the Natal Technikon. It was here that she graduated with a National Diploma in 1996.

She rose to prominence after getting cast in the hit show 'Muvhango.' Photo: @Ferry_Jele (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Ferry Jele's career

The phenomenal actress is hardly a one-trick pony. She is a voice artist, director, singer, dancer and phenomenal actress. She owes her fame to the initial roles she did when her career started.

I entered the industry when I starred in a musical called Mild Stones, directed by Jerry Mofokeng.

She then featured in Orlando, but her rise to prominence happened in 2002 after she appeared in the SABC2 serial drama, Muvhango, where she played the role of an advocate. Finally, her fame skyrocketed when she was cast as Tina in the Mzansi television series.

By the time she was cast as Florence Malinga, the lead character in the Mzansi Magic telenovela Inkaba in 2012, she was already a household name. The TV shows Muvhango, Backstage, Orlando, Mzansi, and Generations are some of the highest-rated shows she has been involved in.

This phenomenal actress is the mind behind the television show Tsha Tsha as a workshop author. She has also appeared in theatrical shows and on stage. Her credits for various productions include:

Blues of Biko

Milestones

Bozzoli

Of Cats & Dogs

Shattered Dreams

Maru

Julius Caesar

Enquiry

Madiepetsane

Stockings and Stilettos

Lest We Forget

The Third Coming

King Lear

Who is Veronica in The River?

Jele plays Veronica in the telenovela The River, which has won numerous awards. She is a manipulative, carefree, insane woman who seems to be a con artist. She has revealed that portraying Veronica is extremely fun since she is not remotely similar to her in any way in her real life.

When talking to True Love about her character as Veronica, she reveals how she can play someone so different from her on-screen;

Being born and bred in the township has helped me bring more life to MaVero because there's a character just like her from the hood, so I draw from those personalities I used to watch while growing up.

Ferry Jele's nominations and awards

She has received recognition for her superb acting abilities. She has been nominated for the Golden Hour Award for Best Achievement in Telenovela Directing in 2020.

The South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTA) have also nominated her thrice for the Best Supporting Actress award in 2007, 2019 and 2022. She won the SAFTA for Best Achievement in Directing in 2020

She has two daughters, one of whom is an actor like her. Photo: @Ferry_Jele (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Does Jele Ferry have children?

Ferry Jele's husband is not known, but it is known that she is married. From this union, she has children.

How many kids does Ferry Jele have? She has two daughters. One of Ferry Jele's daughters, Neo Paulus, followed her footsteps and took up acting.

Ferry Jele's Instagram

This young, attractive actress, producer, performance coach, and linguist is active on social media. On Instagram, she is followed by almost 24.3k people.

Ferry Jele's net worth

Sources have stated that Ferry has an estimated net worth of around $300,000-$600,000. Her main source of wealth is her profession as an actress.

In the entertainment sector, Ferry Jele has left her mark in gold. She is an inspiration, but will she ever reveal her spouse's name?

