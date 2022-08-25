Who is Kgaogelo Monama? Age, boyfriend, body, movies, profiles

Kgaogelo Monama is one of the most talented actresses in the South African entertainment industry. Hers is more of a passion and going after a dream that seemed so far yet so close. She has made significant strides in the industry, and one would easily brand her a Jack of all trades.

In a nutshell, Kgaogelo Monama sums up as an actress, dancer and TV presenter. Monama came from play-acting Sarafina with a group of friends to being an actress in the best shows in the country. Her baby steps have manifested in how tremendously she has grown in the past eight years.

Kgaogelo Monama's profile

Full name Kgaogelo Monama Nickname CCV Gender Female Date of birth 11th May 1990 Birthday 11th May Age 32 years as of August 2022 Place of birth Vosloorus, Gauteng Current residence Johannesburg Nationality South African Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Height in cm 156 cm Height in feet 5'1" Profession Actress, dancer and singer Special skills Presenting, radio broadcast, dancing, physical theatre, netball, horse riding, weapons, handling, stunts, stage fighting, swimming. Accents American, British, Cockney, Nigerian Educational qualifications B-Tech degree in Drama and Film Production Alma mater Tshwane University of Technology Languages English, Zulu, Sotho, Xhosa and Tswana Marital status In a relationship Boyfriend Sabelo Ernest Radebe Social media accounts Twitter, Instagram, TikTok

Kgaogelo Monama's age

Kgaogelo is thirty-two years of age (2022). She was born on 11th May 1990, in Vosloorus, Gauteng, South Africa; hence, she is a South African citizen by birth.

Education

Monama is an alumnus of the Tshwane University of Technology. She graduated with a bachelor of technology degree in drama and film production. Prior to her A-levels, it is unclear where she went for her high school and primary school education.

Kgaogelo Monama's movies

Kgaogelo developed a passion for arts at a tender age. Her father's love for music influenced her liking for the arts. He was a musician. She also grew up in a neighbourhood that adored art, and in most cases, she and her friends embraced their artsy sides by playing shows like Sarafina. This obsession informed her decision to venture into the field.

Kgaogelo made her debut in acting in 2014. She starred in the first episode of Soul City 12. In the show, she played the role of Thabisile. In 2015, she starred in Z'bondiwe, the e.tv action drama series. She was featured in the show as Jasmine. That same year, she landed her role on Thandeka's Diary, a sitcom highlighting the adventures of Thandeka Zulu, a 16-year-old teenage girl. In the show, she played the role of Dee and was a cast member for the first, second and third seasons.

Monama spread her wings as an actress when she landed the role of Sarafina in Scandal! She was also featured as Lerato in the first and second seasons of Diep City. She played Tselane in the first season of Lithapo and Thembi in the first and second seasons of Lockdown.

Who is Lerato from DiepCity?

Playing Lerato on DiepCity is one of the highlights of Kgaogelo Monama's career and one of her most outstanding achievements. She expected rejection when she auditioned for the role and had just lost her aunt during the season. Landing the role was and is dear to her, and she believes it was a sign from God.

In the show, Lerato is a young girl who is fascinated by the finer things and does not know what the edge is. She knows no limits, which feels strange to Kgaogelo, but she loves a good challenge. Monama enjoys playing Lerato because, in real life, she is optimistic and sees the silver lining in every situation.

Acting is so dear to her, and she cannot think of pursuing anything else. She has never thought of quitting and prays about it every time. Monama dreams of being a superstar and believes every step in her journey counts. Meanwhile, she also embraces her other talents and skills.

Kgaogelo has also taken part in several theatre performances. They include:

Exile

Sophiatown

She Bellows

In Our Blood

Tselane and The Giant

Have You Seen Zandile?

Malibongwe Igama Lamakhosikaz

Dancing career

Monama is also a professional cabaret dancer. She has performed at Meropa Cas*ino and Morula Sun. She is also affiliated with the group Diva Strides.

TV presenter

In 2016, Kgaogelo became a co-presenter on Talk SA, the SABC2 daytime talk show. She joined the show's seventh season.

Kgaogelo Monama's boyfriend

Kgaogelo is in a relationship with Sabelo Ernest Radebe and does not shy away from letting the world in on their beautiful romantic story. Sabelo is also an actor from KwaZulu Natal.

Kgaogelo Monama's body

Kgaogelo stands 5'1" tall. Her dark brown eyes and dark brown hair complement her hair.

Kgaogelo Monama's Instagram

Monama enjoys a significant following on Instagram of more than 103,000 people as of 26 August 2022. She shares snippets of her life on the platform.

These details about Kgaogelo Monama depict an ambitious and optimistic rising star. She is not at the peak of her career yet, but seeing her work endlessly and passionately shows how much she loves her craft. She maintains that acting flows in her blood, and her zeal and determination to become a star could not say it better.

